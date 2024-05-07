Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout by 9.30 am across 14 constituencies

In Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the northern region saw a voter turnout of 9.45% by 9:30 AM. Notable turnouts include Shivamogga at 11.39% and Raichur at 8.27%. Despite challenges like a heatwave alert, the Election Commission ensured smooth polling. In Bagalkote, BJP and Congress candidates vie for victory, with an 8.59% turnout by 9 AM.

Heading into Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the voter turnout in the northern region stood at 9.45% by 9:30 AM, indicating the final stretch of polling in the state. While the southern part, including Bengaluru, completed its voting on April 26, the focus now shifts to the constituencies in northern Karnataka, where both the Congress and the BJP are locked in a fierce contest, fielding prominent candidates.

Shivamogga registered the highest turnout early in the day, reaching 11.39%, whereas Raichur saw the lowest participation at 8.27%.

Despite facing challenges such as a red heat wave alert issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre for districts like Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Koppal, the Election Commission has ensured adequate arrangements for smooth polling operations.

In the Bagalkote Lok Sabha elections, contenders from the BJP and Congress, PC Gaddigowdara and Samyukta Patil respectively, are vying for victory, with an 8.59% turnout recorded by 9 AM.

Throughout the district, a total of 1946 polling booths have been set up, each manned by one presiding officer and three polling staff members. To ensure the process runs smoothly, 9274 staff members have been appointed across the constituency, supported by 3500 police personnel to maintain order.

Polling commenced at 7 AM and will be concluded at 6 PM across 28,269 polling booths. With an estimated 2.59 crore voters expected to cast their ballots, there is a nearly equal gender distribution among voters, with approximately 1.29 crore male and female voters each, along with 1,945 voters from other categories.

Latest Videos