Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city

The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over a government regulation by Kochi Municipal Corporation of imposing an additional fee for disposing of sanitary waste, citing contradiction to its advocacy for menstrual hygiene.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court voiced dissatisfaction on Monday regarding a Kerala government regulation imposing an extra charge for disposing of sanitary waste. The Court lamented that this stance contradicts its ongoing advocacy for menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary products.

“On one hand, we have been issuing directions for ensuring menstrual hygiene by providing sanitary napkins in schools and other institutions, and on the other hand, the state is charging for sanitary waste disposal. How can it be? You justify this,” a bench of justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan asked the state government.

During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Indu Varma, the court considered a request for a stay to Kerala's regulation allowing the collection of an extra fee from residents for the disposal of used sanitary pads and diapers. She submitted that solid waste includes sanitary waste and there cannot be a separate charge as per the rules for sanitary waste.

Varma further stated that her petition challenges the validity of the provision imposing user fees for waste collection. She emphasized the need for a clear definition of such levies and regulations to restrict them. Specifically, during the hearing, Kochi was cited as one of the cities in Kerala where the additional charge was imposed.

In response, the bench concurred with Varma, expressing concerns about the potential repercussions of the extra fee for sanitary waste disposal on menstrual hygiene practices and accessibility to crucial sanitation facilities.

“Why should you charge extra for sanitary waste? This will run contrary to the objective of our directions regarding menstrual hygiene. You will have to justify this," the apex court asked Kerala.

The Bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice KV Viswanathan granted six weeks to the Union of India to submit a status report on the matter. Additionally, various state governments were given time to file their counter-affidavits.

