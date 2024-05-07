Malayalam actor Kanakalatha passes away at 63

Kanakalatha, a veteran actress in Malayalam cinema and television, passed away at the age of 63. She began experiencing symptoms of Parkinson's disease and dementia in December 2021. With a background in theatre, she appeared in around 300 films and numerous TV serials

Renowned film and serial actress Kanakalatha, aged 63, known for captivating South Indian audiences with her stellar performances spanning over 350 films, passed away on Monday (May 06) at her residence in Malayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram. She had been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

The veteran actress started exhibiting symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and dementia in December 2021.

Kanakalatha was born to parents Parameshwaran Pillai and Chinnamma at Kollam, Kerala. She attended the Government Girls School, Kollam.

Kanakalatha, with a strong foundation in theatre, showcased her talent in approximately 300 films and numerous television serials. Some of her notable cinematic works include "Oru Yathramozhi," "Guru," "Kilukil Pambaram," "Parvathi Parinayam," "Thumpoli Kadappuram," "Aadyathe Kanmani," "F.I.R.," "Aakashaganga," "Aniyathipravu," "Ancharakkalyanam," "Dosth," "Mayilpeelikkavu," and "Manthramothiram," among others.

She has also acted in numerous TV serials like Paliyathachan, Preyasi, Sagaracharitham, Pakida Pakida Pambaram, Agnisakshi, Jwalayayi, Parinamam, Pranayam, Thulabharam, Ente Manasaputhri, Devaragam, Ammathottil, Vasundhara Medicals, Sree Guruvayoorappan, Akshayapatram, Alimanthrika, Alaudhinte Albuthavilakku, Velankani Mathavu, Amma, Jalamohini and many more.

Kanakalatha's last on-screen appearance was in the movie "Pookkaalam." Unfortunately, due to her deteriorating health, she had to step back from both movie and serial projects. However, she received financial assistance from the "Amma" organization and support from the film academy, which enabled her to undergo medical treatment.



