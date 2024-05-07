Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Season 1 winner Sabumon to re-enter as challenger in house; WATCH

    Sabumon, the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 winner, is coming home as a challenger. Ranjith Kumar and Dr Robin were the challengers of last season's hotel task.  

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Season 1 winner Sabumon to re-enter as challenger in house; WATCH rkn
    First Published May 7, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    The Bigg Boss house has entered into its 9th week with 15 contestants. The host Mohanlal has hinted about the entry of new guests into the house for their new task.  Hotel task is one of the most interesting tasks in Bigg Boss. The basis of this task is that the housemates should treat the challengers from outside like guests. Meanwhile, Asianet has released the entry promo of the first guest in the hotel task.

     

    Sabumon, the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 winner, is coming home as a challenger. All the contestants are ready to treat their new guests. Ranjith Kumar and Dr Robin were the challengers of last season's hotel task.  It is reported that more than one challenger will come home this time. 

    This task will decide the members of the next power team. Meanwhile, one more contestant got evicted from Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 on Saturday.  Around nine people were nominated for last week's eviction. Abhishek Sreekumar, Nora, Rishi, Sijo, Arjun, Gabri, Jasmine, Jinto and Ansiba were nominated. Meanwhile, Gabri got evicted from the show.
     

