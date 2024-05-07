Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian looks stunning in John Galliano's gown, highlighting her hourglass figure

    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    This year, Kim Kardashian indulged in a new type of body alteration with the excessive corseting of the Maison Margiela by John Galliano couture gown she wore. The dress was cinched so tight at the waist that her form resembled an hourglass version. Take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian attracted attention at the Met Gala 2024. She once again shows who the genuine red carpet queen is.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The subject for the year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," was inspired by J.G. Ballard's classic tale, setting the atmosphere for a night of fashion dream.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, Kim looked great in John Galliano's Maison Margiela Artisanal. Her costume featured a soft grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan casually draped over an eighteenth-century antique brocade corset.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It was accented with dazzling jacquard silver threads that swirled in the light. The costume was completed with an 'exfoliate' skirt, precisely hand-wired with silver metal formations resembling lace, flowers, leaves, and sprigs.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These elements were delicately interlaced with silver chain and floral designs cut from mirror pieces, and embellished with glittering crystal pendants, pearls, and beautiful clasped jewellery.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The gown, which fit her like a glove, accentuated her small waist as she walked effortlessly throughout the banquet.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet. Their mother, Kris Jenner, also attended with her partner Corey Gamble. Kris and Corey chose matching all-white attire, with Kris donning an elegant Oscar de la Renta coat featuring a striking large flower embellishment.

