Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian looks stunning in John Galliano's gown, highlighting her hourglass figure

This year, Kim Kardashian indulged in a new type of body alteration with the excessive corseting of the Maison Margiela by John Galliano couture gown she wore. The dress was cinched so tight at the waist that her form resembled an hourglass version. Take a look

Kim Kardashian attracted attention at the Met Gala 2024. She once again shows who the genuine red carpet queen is.

The subject for the year, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," was inspired by J.G. Ballard's classic tale, setting the atmosphere for a night of fashion dream.

In addition, Kim looked great in John Galliano's Maison Margiela Artisanal. Her costume featured a soft grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan casually draped over an eighteenth-century antique brocade corset.

It was accented with dazzling jacquard silver threads that swirled in the light. The costume was completed with an 'exfoliate' skirt, precisely hand-wired with silver metal formations resembling lace, flowers, leaves, and sprigs.

These elements were delicately interlaced with silver chain and floral designs cut from mirror pieces, and embellished with glittering crystal pendants, pearls, and beautiful clasped jewellery.

The gown, which fit her like a glove, accentuated her small waist as she walked effortlessly throughout the banquet.

Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet. Their mother, Kris Jenner, also attended with her partner Corey Gamble. Kris and Corey chose matching all-white attire, with Kris donning an elegant Oscar de la Renta coat featuring a striking large flower embellishment.