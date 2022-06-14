Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 times Anushka Sharma exuded summer vibes in sexy swimsuits

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of Chakda Xpress, has from time to time shared stunning photos of her in sexy swimsuits. Take a look:

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli recently jetted off for a vacation in the Maldives with their daughter, Vamika. Since then, the Chakda Xpress actor has been sharing photographs from her holiday, including giving her fans a treat with pictures of herself in stunning swimsuits.

    Also read: Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Image Credit: Instagram

    On Tuesday, the Bollywood diva shared photos of her wearing a black swimsuit, leaving fans stunned. Capturing the beach vibe to perfection, Anushka captioned her post, "When the sun made me shy.. 🌊👒☀️"

    Image Credit: Instagram

    A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma shared photos of herself sporting a tangerine swimsuit and sarong. "The result of taking your own photos 🌴☀️" she wrote in her Instagram post.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    This is, however, not the first time fans of the actress have seen Anushka looking drop-dead gorgeous in a swimsuit. In November last year, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' star had posted photographs of herself enjoying herself in a swimming pool wearing a neon green swimsuit.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    On September 21, 2020, Anushka Sharma was seen enjoying her time in a pool while sporting a black swimsuit. During that period, the actor was pregnant and showered her gratitude 'to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward'.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In July 2020, Anushka Sharma did a spectacular Vogue shoot where the star looked stunning as she donned various colourful swimsuits. "SEA you soon!" she captioned one of the posts for her shoot styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

    Also read: Want to buy Anushka Sharma’s birthday dress? Get ready to spend nearly a lakh!

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In September 2019, Anushka Sharma called herself a water baby as she shared photos of herself enjoying serene waters on a beach wearing a white, brown and black combination swimsuit.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Sun kissed and blessed," read the caption of her August 2019 post where Anushka looked genuinely stunning in orange, white, lavender striped two-piece swimsuit. The Bollywood superstar truly exuded summer vibes in style back then and continues to do so even now.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason-ayh

    Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is iconic know the story behind actress Happy Birthday dress RBA

    Why Marilyn Monroe's bedazzled gown is 'iconic'? Know the story behind actress’ “Happy Birthday” dress

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2? RBA

    Is Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2?

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: 5 reasons why you should purchase this smartphone

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where, when to watch Kartik Aaryan's film RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where, when to watch Kartik Aaryan's film

    UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts - gps

    UP policeman offers mango to monkey; the kind act won netizens' hearts

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon