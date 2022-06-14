Kohli, Anushka rush to hospital upon return from Maldives vacation; netizens speculate reason

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back from their vacation in the Maldives. However, both have rushed to the hospital upon arrival, while netizens speculate what could be the possible reason.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, are back from their much-needed vacation in the Maldives. However, what is intriguing is that the power couple travelled to the hospital upon arriving from the island nation. The two were spotted arriving and leaving a hospital in Mumbai city on Monday evening. The two happened to have masked up, while the purpose of their visit to the hospital remains unknown. Meanwhile, the news generated some craze among the fans, as the netizens began to speculate about their hospital visit purpose.

The couple happened to have a great time in the Maldives, as both Kohli and Anushka shared some exotic pictures from their vacation. Following the holiday, Kohli is all set to return to his cricketing mode, as he has to prepare for India’s tour of England from next month. It would consist of the remaining Test from last year, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) each.

On the other hand, Anushka will be returning to her Bollywood commitments, as she will be playing the lead role of Indian woman pacer, Jhulan Goswami, in her upcoming Netflix biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’. Speaking on the biopic, Anushka had said, “It is an extraordinary film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice.”

“Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. When Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and women’s cricket,” Anushka added.