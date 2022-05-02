Want to buy Anushka Sharma’s birthday dress? Get ready to spend nearly a lakh!

Anushka Sharma wore a cute white floral mini dress for her birthday celebrations with hubby Virat Kohli. Continue reading if you want to know how much the dress is priced.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma turned a year older as the ‘Chakda Xpress’ actor celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday. Anushka shared images from her birthday celebrations with her husband, Virat Kohli, donning a cute white-coloured mini dress with floral prints all over it. The summer-ready dress looked perfect for a day out and is a must-have for this season. If her dress has hit off with you too, and you want to buy the same one for one of your summer outings, then get ready to burn all your savings in one go! The price of Anushka Sharma’s is nearly four times the yellow co-ord set that Priyanka Chopra wore for her Easter outing with Nick Jonas.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma wore a comfortable white mini dress with pink floral prints on it. The dress was from a fashion label called ‘Zimmermann’. ALSO READ: 'Thank God you were born': Virat Kohli's birthday message for Anushka Sharma oozes love

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

While the Zimmermann dress appears to be white in colour, it actually is in the shade of ivory. It is made from a fabric blend of cotton-linen with floral prints in pastel pink and green finish.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram



The sleeveless dress has a flared hem and comes with a round neckline. It hugs Anushka Sharma’s body perfectly. Anushka’s dress is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 85,000 which is nearly four times that of Priyank Chopra’s Easter outfit. Priyanka Chopra wore a yellow co-ord from a Turkish brand which costs around Rs 23,000. ALSO READ: Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram