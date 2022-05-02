Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to buy Anushka Sharma’s birthday dress? Get ready to spend nearly a lakh!

    First Published May 2, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma wore a cute white floral mini dress for her birthday celebrations with hubby Virat Kohli. Continue reading if you want to know how much the dress is priced.

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

    Anushka Sharma turned a year older as the ‘Chakda Xpress’ actor celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday. Anushka shared images from her birthday celebrations with her husband, Virat Kohli, donning a cute white-coloured mini dress with floral prints all over it. The summer-ready dress looked perfect for a day out and is a must-have for this season. If her dress has hit off with you too, and you want to buy the same one for one of your summer outings, then get ready to burn all your savings in one go! The price of Anushka Sharma’s is nearly four times the yellow co-ord set that Priyanka Chopra wore for her Easter outing with Nick Jonas.

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

    Anushka Sharma wore a comfortable white mini dress with pink floral prints on it. The dress was from a fashion label called ‘Zimmermann’.

    ALSO READ: 'Thank God you were born': Virat Kohli's birthday message for Anushka Sharma oozes love

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

    While the Zimmermann dress appears to be white in colour, it actually is in the shade of ivory. It is made from a fabric blend of cotton-linen with floral prints in pastel pink and green finish.

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram


    The sleeveless dress has a flared hem and comes with a round neckline. It hugs Anushka Sharma’s body perfectly. Anushka’s dress is reportedly priced at a whopping Rs 85,000 which is nearly four times that of Priyank Chopra’s Easter outfit. Priyanka Chopra wore a yellow co-ord from a Turkish brand which costs around Rs 23,000.

    ALSO READ: Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

    Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma had a get yet private birthday celebration on Sunday. While the actor shared some pictures of her celebrations where she is seen having the biggest slice of her birthday cake, Virat Kohli too had a couple of photos to post. The cricketer, who is presently busy with the Indian Premier League and is playing for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), shared adorable photos on his Instagram as well.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood Dhakaad reveals truth drb

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood? Dhakaad reveals truth

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu case: Maala Parvathi resigns from ICC of AMMA RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu case: Maala Parvathi resigns from ICC of AMMA

    Exclusive interview with Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara's 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' hit or flop? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    From weight loss to glowing skin 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon gcw

    From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon

    Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalaya - gps

    Watch: Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalayas

    tennis Boris Becker prison sentence Andy Murray unemotional while Novak Djokovic is heartbroken snt

    Boris Becker prison sentence: Murray unemotional, while Djokovic is heartbroken

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G goes on sale From price to features know everything about it gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G goes on sale; From price to features, know everything about it

    Recent Videos

    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon