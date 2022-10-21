7 Bollywood couples celebrating their first Diwali - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Diwali, the festival of lights, is always a special one for the for couples who are celebrating it as husband and wife, some B- town celebs from Richa Chadha - Ali Faizal, Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar and more.

Image: Alia Bhatt, Richa Chadha, Mouni Roy, Aditya Seal, Ankita Lokhande, Carla Dennis/ Instagram

The first Diwali celebration post-marriage holds a very important place in every couple's heart. This is one day that will be remembered for the rest of their lives. Every couple dresses up well before they sit for the Diwali puja to seek blessings from the gods. After all, Diwali is the special time when the entire family reunites to celebrate the festival of lights. From decorating the house with diyas and lights to buying new clothes and making rangoli to cooking yummy delicacies, Diwali holds a special place in every heart. Also Read | Diwali 2022: Rangoli designs you can try this festive season; also know their importance

Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain: Ankita and Vicky, who were married in December last year, as a couple, have been celebrating all the festivals traditionally, from Holi to Karwa Chauth, sharing snippets. Awaiting to have a peek into their Diwali celebrations eagerly.

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif: There are many talked about and awaited weddings in B-Town. The two artists had a December wedding which involved a fantastic Indian wedding last year. After showing off her first Karwa Chauth, gorgeous Katrina, with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, is now ready to celebrate grand Diwali. Together for the first time.

Arjun Kanungo - Carla Dennis: Arjun and Carla, dating for seven years, finally married in August this year. They had a dreamy and traditional Indian wedding which was something out of the movies. As it is for all newlyweds, this year's Diwali festivities will be delightful for them.

Richa Chadha - Ali Faizal: The couple who looed and gave the feel of actual royalty in their fabulous outfits on their wedding day was the most talked about created at their wedding. They married this month and will celebrate their first Diwali with family and friends. All are eagerly waiting to watch what they wear to ignite this festival of lights. as a newlywedded couple.

Aditya Seal - Anushka Ranjan: Dating for more than four long years, Aditya and Anushka finally tied the knot on November 21 2021. This year will be the couple's first Diwali as a newly wedded couple. All are excited to see how they will celebrate this Diwali together as a married couple.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir and Aila got hitched after dating for some time at their residence at Pali Hill this April. Ranbir and Alia's looks were enough to satisfy fan curiosity and nothing less than magical despite everyone dear and close not letting out many details. This Diwali, a new member's welcome is soon for Ranbir and Alia as a couple.

