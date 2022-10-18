Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

Diwali is around the corner and Earth will witness its last solar eclipse of the year. The upcoming solar eclipse will take place next week, a day after Diwali. As the year comes to an end, the second and the last solar eclipse falls on October 25. Know all about it.

Stargazers will soon have the opportunity to watch another cosmic spectacle, weeks after the globe saw Jupiter's closest approach to Earth in more than 107 years. On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be created when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align unevenly. When the new Moon crosses in front of the Sun and blocks out the light, a solar eclipse happens. While a solar eclipse only happens at a new moon, not every new moon results in the celestial event. The Sun looks to have been bit by the eclipse as it reaches its peak.

On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will take place from 8:58 am until 1:02 pm. The magnitude at the time of the eclipse will be 0.862. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, West China, India, and its surrounding nations, including the North Indian Ocean, according to the MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata. The Indian cities that will experience the partial solar eclipse are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi and Mathura.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

Partial solar eclipses are extremely similar to solar eclipses, which happen when the moon passes directly between the sun, the moon, and two other stars in a straight line. Partial eclipse refers to an annular solar eclipse. The sun seems to have a black shadow covering a tiny portion of its surface when this phenomena occurs.

However, solar eclipses occur when the moon moves in front of the sun directly, partially or completely obstructing its light. Only select places may see solar eclipses, which might be risky to observe with the unaided eye.

The next Partial Solar Eclipse will occur on March 29, 2025. However, India won't be able to see it. India will only be able to see one partial solar eclipse and it will take place on November 3, 2032.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2022: List of items AVOID to buy this year; also know what to purchase this festival to bring luck