Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar eclipse on October 25: When, where will the eclipse be visible? Will it be visible in India?

    Diwali is around the corner and Earth will witness its last solar eclipse of the year. The upcoming solar eclipse will take place next week, a day after Diwali. As the year comes to an end, the second and the last solar eclipse falls on October 25. Know all about it.

    Solar eclipse on October 25 When where will the eclipse be visible Will it be visible in India gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Stargazers will soon have the opportunity to watch another cosmic spectacle, weeks after the globe saw Jupiter's closest approach to Earth in more than 107 years. On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will be created when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align unevenly. When the new Moon crosses in front of the Sun and blocks out the light, a solar eclipse happens. While a solar eclipse only happens at a new moon, not every new moon results in the celestial event. The Sun looks to have been bit by the eclipse as it reaches its peak.

    On October 25, a partial solar eclipse will take place from 8:58 am until 1:02 pm. The magnitude at the time of the eclipse will be 0.862. A partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, West China, India, and its surrounding nations, including the North Indian Ocean, according to the MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata. The Indian cities that will experience the partial solar eclipse are New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi and Mathura.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Kali Puja in West Bengal to Naraka Chaturdashi in TN; here's how India celebrates Deepavali

    Partial solar eclipses are extremely similar to solar eclipses, which happen when the moon passes directly between the sun, the moon, and two other stars in a straight line. Partial eclipse refers to an annular solar eclipse. The sun seems to have a black shadow covering a tiny portion of its surface when this phenomena occurs.

    However, solar eclipses occur when the moon moves in front of the sun directly, partially or completely obstructing its light. Only select places may see solar eclipses, which might be risky to observe with the unaided eye.

    The next Partial Solar Eclipse will occur on March 29, 2025. However, India won't be able to see it. India will only be able to see one partial solar eclipse and it will take place on November 3, 2032.

    Also Read | Dhanteras 2022: List of items AVOID to buy this year; also know what to purchase this festival to bring luck

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countries

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey with 6 lakh+ registered profiles across 100 countr

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for October 18 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 18, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: Not a favourable day for Gemini, good day for Cancer

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with loved ones gcw

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Recent Stories

    football Will Real Madrid sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe if opportunity arises President Florentino Perez gives ultimate response snt

    Will Real Madrid sign PSG star Mbappe if opportunity arises? President Perez gives ultimate response

    Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing Know how it works gcw

    Netflix introduces Profile Transfer feature to curb password sharing; Know how it works

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs UAE: Karthik Meiyappan hat-trick in vain as Sri Lanka hammers United Arab Emirates by 79 runs, social media gladdened-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick in vain as Sri Lanka hammers UAE by 79 runs

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; know website, process here - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 provisional result declared; know website, steps to check here

    Flipkart announces its metaverse launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience gcw

    Flipkart announces its metaverse, launches Flipverse for new virtual shopping experience

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon