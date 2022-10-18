Diwali 2022: Rangoli designs you can try this festive season; also know their importance

Diwali is right around the corner, and we all have started searching for some rangoli designs for decorating our house this festive season. Read on to understand the importance of Rangoli and some beautiful designs you can try out.

On the auspicious Diwali, there is a tradition of drawing small and vibrant rangolis in the house. However, even though everyone follows this tradition, few know why and when it started. According to Hindu Mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes. She is the epitome of wealth, prosperity, fortune and happiness.

Those who are not so artistic enough can use flower leaves and sticks to create beautiful and simple designs in the pooja place or write 'Happy Diwali'. However, although everyone follows this tradition, not everyone knows why, how and when it began. The myths and legends reflect the significance of making rangoli during Diwali or other auspicious occasions.

According to the famous ancient culture, Diwali is the time when Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed into our homes. The Goddess of prosperity and wealth. Hence, people decorate their homes with rangolis outside their homes to greet her. Since myths say that the Goddess sits on a lotus flower, many add petals on the border of the rangolis are lotus flower-based designs. Devotees get all sorts of creative ways to add elements associated with Lakshmi to impress her.

Many designs rangolis at their houses' entrances to invite positive vibes. They believe that it is a symbol that can ward off negative energy. According to folklore, people design complicated rangolis so that they can trap negative energy floating in the air. These designs protect us and promote positive thinking by absorbing all evil.

