Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Rangoli designs you can try this festive season; also know their importance

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Diwali is right around the corner, and we all have started searching for some rangoli designs for decorating our house this festive season. Read on to understand the importance of Rangoli and some beautiful designs you can try out.

    On the auspicious Diwali, there is a tradition of drawing small and vibrant rangolis in the house. However, even though everyone follows this tradition, few know why and when it started. According to Hindu Mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes. She is the epitome of wealth, prosperity, fortune and happiness.

    ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2022: List of items AVOID to buy this year; also know what to purchase this festival to bring luck

    Those who are not so artistic enough can use flower leaves and sticks to create beautiful and simple designs in the pooja place or write 'Happy Diwali'. However, although everyone follows this tradition, not everyone knows why, how and when it began. The myths and legends reflect the significance of making rangoli during Diwali or other auspicious occasions.

    According to the famous ancient culture, Diwali is the time when  Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed into our homes. The Goddess of prosperity and wealth. Hence, people decorate their homes with rangolis outside their homes to greet her. Since myths say that the Goddess sits on a lotus flower, many add petals on the border of the rangolis are lotus flower-based designs. Devotees get all sorts of creative ways to add elements associated with Lakshmi to impress her.

    Many designs rangolis at their houses' entrances to invite positive vibes. They believe that it is a symbol that can ward off negative energy. According to folklore, people design complicated rangolis so that they can trap negative energy floating in the air. These designs protect us and promote positive thinking by absorbing all evil.

    On the auspicious Diwali, there is a tradition of drawing small and vibrant rangolis in the house. However, even though everyone follows this tradition, few know why and when it started. According to Hindu Mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes.

    So, people draw rangolis outside their homes to greet her. It is also believed that Goddess Lakhmi used to sit on a Lotus flower, so many people add petal designs on their rangoli. Devotees give all sorts of creative ways associated with Goddess Lakshmi to impress and welcome her into homes.

    ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here are some different reasons Diwali is celebrated in India

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for October 18 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 18, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 18 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 18, 2022: Not a favourable day for Gemini, good day for Cancer

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes messages WhatsApp Facebook status to share with loved ones gcw

    Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Daily Horoscope for October 17, 2022: Good day for Aries, Taurus; be careful Gemini, Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Kerala High Court to hear plea seeking law against black magic, witchcraft - adt

    Kerala High Court to hear plea seeking law against black magic, witchcraft

    Google Pixel Watch users cant charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad confirms tech giant gcw

    Google Pixel Watch: Users can’t charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad, confirms tech giant

    What are green crackers Why are they better than the traditional ones sur

    What are green crackers? Why are they better than the traditional ones?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here is the SWOT analysis of Team India, full squad and schedule

    BESCOM recruitment 2022 400 Apprentice positions open know eligibility salary more gcw

    BESCOM recruitment 2022: 400 Apprentice positions open; know eligibility, salary & more

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon