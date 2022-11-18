5 times BOLD and SEXY 'Drishyam 2' actor Ishita Dutta slayed in white

Actor Ishita Dutta, who plays the role of Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran’s daughter in ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Drishyam 2’, is one of the fashionistas in the Hindi film industry. Take a look at some hot and sexy pictures of the actor.

With the release of Drishayam 2, movie buffs are once again talking about Ishita Dutta’s performance in the Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran-starrer. Ishitia, who plays the role of Ajay and Shriya’s daughter in the movie, is one of the key characters in the film. Why, you ask? Well, because it was ‘Anju’ (Ishita) who killed Sam (Tabu’s son in the movie) with a lead pipe in the 2015 film, ‘Drishyam’.

Now, seven years late, Anju has grown up, but the secret remains intact. While whether Anju's father, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay) confesses to the crime or not in front of the new investigating cop (Akshaye Khanna), can be found out only after one has watched the film, here are some bold and sexy pictures of Ishita in which she is seen slaying the colour white.

Ishita Dutta, who is married to 'Tarzan – The Wonder Car' Vishal Sheth, calls herself an 'introvert'. In an interview with a leading English daily a few months ago, Ishita revealed that she lost a few projects for being an introvert, but there is nothing that she wants to change about herself.

Speaking about her introverted nature, Ishita Dutta reportedly said that instead of attending parties, she prefers to stay back at home. She feels that it is because of this reason that she might have lost out on a few projects.

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta is not new to acting. From a very young age, Ishita followed her love and passion for acting. She has been a part of several films and television serials. Even today, she wishes to work in not one medium of entertainment, but many.

