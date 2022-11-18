Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan furious over Sumbul Taukeer; says she's 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot

    A new promo of the show has been released by the makers of Bigg Boss 16. In the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan is seen shouting at Sumbul Touqeer Khan over Shalin Bhanot. Continue reading to find what happened next.

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    With every passing day, the house of Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing new twists and turns. On the one hand, where contestants are constantly fighting one another, on the other hand, there are love triangles also that are being shown. Recently, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were seen fighting over Shalin Bhanot. With the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, a promo of which has been shared by the makers, Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Sumbul over Shalin.

    Salman Khan, who comes on the show every weekend to meet the contestants, also points mistakes of each one of them. If he would praise someone for their good behaviour or get them gifts, he would also reprimands them if they are wrong. And this Friday episode will see Salman reprimanding Sumbul Touqeer Khan for “obsessing” over Shalin Bhanot.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    The promo shows a clip of Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Shalin Bhanot where the former tells him, “You will not go out, nothing will happen to you.” After showing this clip, Salman Khan says, “Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.” To this, Shalin says, “She is 20 years younger than me.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Salman Khan then goes on to question Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s friendship with Shalin Bhanot, saying, “Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai ki tine ko 5 minute nahi de rahi baat karne ke liye? (What kind of a friendship is this that she is not giving five minutes also to Tina to talk to him?)”

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

    The promo then goes on to show Sumbul Touqeer Khan crying inconsolably and pleading, “I want to go home.” An annoyed Salman Khan, asks her to leave if she desires, adding that no one is stopping her.

    In the meantime, another promo from the upcoming episode shows Salman Khan shouting at MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot for their fight. Addressing to Stan, an aggressive Salman says that if he can abuse someone then he should also be able to listen to abuses in return.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
