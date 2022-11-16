Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Actor Kriti Sanon has finally opened up on the controversy surrounding the VFX of her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’, co-starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Speaking to Asianet Newsable, she said that the film has a lot more than what has been shown in the teaser.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    (Image: Himmat Singh Sodhi/ By Special Arrangement)

    Even before its release, Om Raut’s magnum opus, ‘Adipurush’ has been embroiled in multiple controversies. From the alleged wrong portrayal of Lord Hanuman to being trolled for the VFX, ‘Adipurush’ made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, the film’s director, Om Raut took to social media to announce that the multi-starrer film has been pushed for a June release.

    For the first time since its teaser release, actor Kriti Sanon has opened up on the VFX controversy surrounding ‘Adipurush’. When asked if the film was delayed over the VFX trolling, she said that the entire team of the magnum open, led by Om Raut, is “extremely proud of” the product that they have created.

    “As Om Raut, my director, has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film of grand canvas; it is about our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right and the best possible way,” said Kriti Sanon, while speaking to this reporter.

    Kriti Sanon continued to say that the visual spectacle that the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer has to offer, is far more than what was shown in its first teaser. “There is a lot more in the film than the 1.53-minute teaser which he (Om Raut) needs to work upon, and needs time,” said Sanon.

    “We all are giving the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history and religion, out there, globally. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent and effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place,” Kriti Sanon added further.

    Kriti Sanon was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for the promotions of ‘Bhediya’, which is set for a theatrical release on Friday. Sanon will be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan, marking their second collaboration after Rohit Shetty’s ‘Dilwale’. Apart from this, the ‘Mimi’ actor will also be seen reuniting with her ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star ‘Kartik Aaryan for ‘Shehzaada’.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
