11 Urfi Javed bizarre outfit: From NO underwear to cut-out dress to going semi-nude and more (PICTURES)

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed enjoys designing and dressing in unique outfits. When Urfi Javed wore "bizarre" clothing, such as being semi-naked or going without panties, she often got trolled online.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed enjoys designing and dressing in unique ensembles. She has often demonstrated her liking of eccentric clothing and style.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed's no panty in high-slit gown:

Recently, Urfi Javed posted a video of herself in a blue dress with a high slit and no undergarments. She posted a video to Instagram with the caption "Feeling blue." She finished off her ensemble by donning matching gloves and showed off her toned physique by donning high heels. Her jewellery and makeup were flawless.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Uorfi Javed was seen posing in seductive clothes in the video posted by a paparazzo account. The Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted posing in a red crop top and miniskirt with a crimson heart on it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Only Urfi is an actress willing to take risks and face criticism on camera. Well, Urfi has experienced trolling before. Netizens heavily mock her whenever she wears something unusual.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Using the plastic wrap, Urfi Javed created an off-shoulder crop top. She wrapped the plastic sheet multiple times around her upper body to make it look like a crop top.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In these pictures that Urfi shared on her social media, she has covered her assets using silver ‘vark’ which is used to decorate mithais.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

If you think wearing a dress made out of blades or the one created with hundreds of safety pins are the only crazy ideas that Urfi Javed can get for her outfits, then you are highly mistaken.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Here Urfi wore nothing but a bra, exposing her breasts. She made a zigzag pattern on her body with a green rope and covered her assets with her hands.

Urfi JavedPhoto Courtesy: Instagram

Uorfi surprised everyone when she stepped out on the streets wearing nothing but a swimsuit with what looked like a fish net. As she posed for the pictures, Uorfi flaunted her assets like never before. Also Read: Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Urfi Javed wore a black dress without a bra. She was photographed outside the airport and was the target of internet trolling.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram