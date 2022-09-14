Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    11 Urfi Javed bizarre outfit: From NO underwear to cut-out dress to going semi-nude and more (PICTURES)

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 8:05 PM IST

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed enjoys designing and dressing in unique outfits. When Urfi Javed wore "bizarre" clothing, such as being semi-naked or going without panties, she often got trolled online.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed enjoys designing and dressing in unique ensembles. She has often demonstrated her liking of eccentric clothing and style.
     

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed's no panty in high-slit gown: 
    Recently, Urfi Javed posted a video of herself in a blue dress with a high slit and no undergarments. She posted a video to Instagram with the caption "Feeling blue." She finished off her ensemble by donning matching gloves and showed off her toned physique by donning high heels. Her jewellery and makeup were flawless.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Uorfi Javed was seen posing in seductive clothes in the video posted by a paparazzo account. The Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted posing in a red crop top and miniskirt with a crimson heart on it.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Only Urfi is an actress willing to take risks and face criticism on camera. Well, Urfi has experienced trolling before. Netizens heavily mock her whenever she wears something unusual. 

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Using the plastic wrap, Urfi Javed created an off-shoulder crop top. She wrapped the plastic sheet multiple times around her upper body to make it look like a crop top.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In these pictures that Urfi shared on her social media, she has covered her assets using silver ‘vark’ which is used to decorate mithais.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If you think wearing a dress made out of blades or the one created with hundreds of safety pins are the only crazy ideas that Urfi Javed can get for her outfits, then you are highly mistaken. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Here Urfi wore nothing but a bra, exposing her breasts. She made a zigzag pattern on her body with a green rope and covered her assets with her hands. 

    Urfi JavedPhoto Courtesy: Instagram

    Uorfi surprised everyone when she stepped out on the streets wearing nothing but a swimsuit with what looked like a fish net. As she posed for the pictures, Uorfi flaunted her assets like never before. Also Read: Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed wore a black dress without a bra. She was photographed outside the airport and was the target of internet trolling.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this picture, we can see Urfi Javed stuck her own photographs and created an outfit, which is really bizarre. Also Read: Sexy photos: Monalisa shows off hot figure in latest post

