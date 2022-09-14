Sexy photos: Monalisa shows off hot figure in latest post

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa dropped a photo dump on her Instagram, making all her fans go crazy. She rocked a simple yet classy look by adding a pop of green to her outfit. The photographs that the actor shared on her social media handle, are not missed by her fans.

Image: Monalisa/Instagram

Actor Monalisa, who has mostly done movies in the Bhojpuri language, has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was born to a Bengali Hindu family on November 21, 1982. The name was given to her when she was born Antara Biswas, but she later adopted her stage name as Monalisa. Throughout all these years of her career in the entertainment industry, Monalisa has gained popularity and enjoys a huge fandom, especially on social media. The latest slew of pictures that she posted on Instagram has gone viral with her fans; check out.

She has acted in several films before making her debut in the Bollywood movie ‘Blackmail’, starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. After that, Monalisa then made her debut in the South Indian film industry. She was also seen in many television shows such as Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye 8, Namak Issk Ka, Smart Jodi, Comedy Dangal and many others. She is known for portraying Mohana Rathod in Nazar. ALSO READ: Video and Photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY bikini images go viral (WATCH)

Monalisa recently posted a photo dump on her Instagram showing off her figure, wearing a white sleeveless top and a green-coloured skirt. The post has already reached a whooping number of 18 thousand likes and doesn’t seem to stop increasing. The fans are going gaga over her in the comment section. ALSO READ: Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

She has an Instagram following of 5.1 million, with 2999 posts. Her Instagram is filled with many hot and sizzling pictures and reels. She sure does know how to entertain her Instagram followers.

