    Juhi Chawla to Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, 8 actresses of 90s who made it big on OTT

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime India, SonyLiv and Disney+ Hotstar, among many others, have seen popular actors from the era of the 80s and 90s making it big on the mobile screens. Here is a list of eight Bollywood actresses who are taking over the OTT game like none other.

    With the advent of OTT, the entertainment industry has seen a new horizon. From spoiling the audience with a variety of content to becoming a platform for several actors from the Hindi film industry to make a comeback on the screen, OTT has been a boon for the viewers as well as for the actors and makers. Speaking of serving as a comeback platform, several actors such as Bobby Deol have gained more popularity on OTT as compared to the films. At the same time, actors who were popular in the 80s or the 90s, have returned to the screens after a long period of time, thanks to the OTT! In this article, we have presented eight actresses from the Hindi film industry whom we had missed dearly on the silver screen and have now come back to us through the mobile screens.

    Madhuri Dixit, The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit has never really gone missing from the screens, thanks to the reality TV shows that she has been a part of as one of the judges. However, it is only recently that Madhuri made her OT debut with Netflix’s series ‘The Fame Game’ which also stars actor Sanjay Kapoor.

    Juhi Chawla, Hush Hush: A murder mystery, ‘Hush Hush’ marks the web series debut of Juhi Chawla. The trailer of ‘Hush Hush’ was released on Tuesday and a grand launch event was also held for the same. Before ‘Hush Hush’, Juhi was seen in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which too had an OTT release.

    Raveena Tandon, Aranyak: Starring Raveena Tandon as a cop, the Netflix drama ‘Aranyak’ had become a major hit with the audience. From the audience to the critics, everyone loved Ranveena’s performance in the show. However, there are reports that the streamer has decided to drop its second season.

    Neena Gupta, Masab Masaba: One of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, Neena Gupta has been winning hearts on the silver screen as well as on the OTT. The series ‘Masaba Masab’ is a hit with the audience; so much so that it returned with the second season this year. Meanwhile, the veteran actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Good Bye’ which stars actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

    Sarika, Modern Love Mumbai: When Sarika decided to return to the screens, she knew she had to come with a bang! The actor was seen romancing a man half her age in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’. Not only that, but Sarika also had quite a few bold scenes in which she performed exceedingly well.

    Pooja Bhatt, Bombay Begums: She impressed the audience with her performance in ‘Bombay Begums’. Not only was her acting on point, but Pooja Bhatt looked equally stunning with her look in the series. Despite staying away for so many years from facing the camera, Pooja knew only to impress when she returned.

    Ayesha Jhulka, Hush Hush: Apart from Juhi Chawla, ‘Hush Hush’ will also star actor Ayesh Jhulka. With the series, Ayesh is making a comeback to the screens after a long time. The other actors who will be seen in this murder mystery include Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna.

    Neelam Kothari, Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives: This Netflix drama brought Neelam back to the screens and how. After the first season of ‘Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Neelam was seen in the latest episode of ‘Made in Heaven'. She also returned with the second season of the show that also features Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday.

