    'Laapataa Ladies' screening: Kajol to Sunny Deol, celebs attend Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's film event

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    On Tuesday, the screening of the film 'Laapataa Ladies' took place in Mumbai and was attended by many celebrities. 

    article_image1

    The film 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and is set to release on march 01, 2024.

    article_image2

    Kajol

    For the screening, Kajol wore a black printed long outfit that came with a black belt around her waist. 

    article_image3

    Radhika Apte

    Radhika Apte opted for a black see-through top and palazzo pants and a black belt wrapped around her waist. 

    article_image4

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan attended the screening with her husband Nupur Shikhare. She looked gorgeous in a pink saree. 

    article_image5

    Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

    Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black suit while Kiran Rao looked lovely in a yellow saree. The ex-couple posed cutely. 

    article_image6

    'Laapataa Ladies' cast

    Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed happily with the cast of their film 'Laapataa Ladies' alongside side film's lead actor Sparsh Srivastav. 

