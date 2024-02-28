'Laapataa Ladies' screening: Kajol to Sunny Deol, celebs attend Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's film event
On Tuesday, the screening of the film 'Laapataa Ladies' took place in Mumbai and was attended by many celebrities.
The film 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao and is set to release on march 01, 2024.
Kajol
For the screening, Kajol wore a black printed long outfit that came with a black belt around her waist.
Radhika Apte
Radhika Apte opted for a black see-through top and palazzo pants and a black belt wrapped around her waist.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan attended the screening with her husband Nupur Shikhare. She looked gorgeous in a pink saree.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black suit while Kiran Rao looked lovely in a yellow saree. The ex-couple posed cutely.
'Laapataa Ladies' cast
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed happily with the cast of their film 'Laapataa Ladies' alongside side film's lead actor Sparsh Srivastav.