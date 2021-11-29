  • Facebook
    Virat Kohli shares romantic photo, Anushka Sharma gives funny reply

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
    Virat Kohli is on a break from the opening Test against New Zealand. He has shared a romantic photo with Anushka Sharma, while the latter has a funny reply at his caption.

    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is enjoying a much-needed time out from cricket, having been exposed to the bio bubble for long enough. As a result, he is missing the continuing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. In contrast, he is expected to be back for the second Test in Mumbai from Friday, ahead of the all-important tour of South Africa from December 17.

    Because of this break, Kohli has valuable family time with his Bollywood wife Anushka Sharma and ten-month-old daughter Vamika. On the same note, he recently shared a romantic picture of him sitting with Anushka on the banks of a flowing river, amidst the hilly background, during one of their vacations.

    Kohli came up with a romantic caption, as he wrote, "With you by my side, I am at home anywhere ❤️ @anushkasharma." However, Anushka came up with a funny reply, taking a jibe at his hectic work schedule, as she commented, "Which is great because you are hardly home 😂😋❤️".

    Kohli and Anushka, popularly known as Virushka, are among the power couples in cricket. The pair had begun dating in 2013 before tying the knot in 2017, while their daughter Vamika was born earlier this year. They keep sharing some lovely Dovey pictures of theirs, as they are indeed one of the cutest couples as well in cricket.

     

    The couple has also shared pictures along with their daughter. However, they have decided against revealing her face to the world yet, as they intend on doing so when she is mature enough. Overall, they are a happy family, as fans are in awe of this graceful couple.

