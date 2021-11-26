Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma posted new photographs on her Instagram account, enjoying the winter sun. Take a look at the pretty pictures of the actress.

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram account

Hindi film industry’s beauty, Anushka Sharma, is frequent with posting pictures on Instagram. The actress never fails to give glimpses into her life – whether it is a coffee date with her husband and Indian cricket team’s (test) captain Virat Kohli or simply a photograph of her loving pet dog, Dude – she always puts up photographs on her handle.

The latest addition to her beautiful posts and photographs on Instagram is a series of ‘sun kissed’ photos of Anushka Sharma. Wearing a black dress, Anushka Sharma is seen basking in the sunshine that only adds to her beauty.

The cute goofy actress that she is, Anushka Sharma wears an infectious smile in the pictures and flicks her hair as the photographer beautifully captures her mood.

Enjoying the winter sun, Anushka Sharma also had a rather rhyming caption for her post. In the caption, Anushka Sharma says how the shining sun in the sweet winter weather made her pose for the pictures so that she could share them on her Instagram handle.

