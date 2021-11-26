Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photograph got THIS reaction from Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma posted new photographs on her Instagram account, enjoying the winter sun. Take a look at the pretty pictures of the actress.
Hindi film industry’s beauty, Anushka Sharma, is frequent with posting pictures on Instagram. The actress never fails to give glimpses into her life – whether it is a coffee date with her husband and Indian cricket team’s (test) captain Virat Kohli or simply a photograph of her loving pet dog, Dude – she always puts up photographs on her handle.
The latest addition to her beautiful posts and photographs on Instagram is a series of ‘sun kissed’ photos of Anushka Sharma. Wearing a black dress, Anushka Sharma is seen basking in the sunshine that only adds to her beauty.
The cute goofy actress that she is, Anushka Sharma wears an infectious smile in the pictures and flicks her hair as the photographer beautifully captures her mood.
Enjoying the winter sun, Anushka Sharma also had a rather rhyming caption for her post. In the caption, Anushka Sharma says how the shining sun in the sweet winter weather made her pose for the pictures so that she could share them on her Instagram handle.
From Diana Penty to Sonali Bendra, Dia Mirza and Dhanashree, stars have poured in their love with heart emoticons for Anushka Sharma on the posts. But what sought her attention was Virat Kohli’s reaction to the post. The captain of the Indian test cricket team, Virat Kohli dropped three heart emoticons on his beloved wife Anushka Sharma’s posts. This is not the first time that Virat Kohli has poured his love for his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. In fact, the star couple has often had mushy-mushy moments on Instagram while commenting on each other’s posts. Recently, when Virat shared a picture with a cat during his practice, Anushka had a “hello billi” message for the cat. And upon this, Virat replied with a hilarious “Mumbai ki billi, Dilli ka launda” comment on it.
