Coach Gambhir expects Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Monday that he anticipates senior batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be available for most of the ODIs and Tests despite their retirement from T20Is.

India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Monday that he anticipates senior batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be available for most of the ODIs and Tests despite their retirement from T20 Internationals. Gambhir expressed hope that the duo would maintain their fitness levels and remain contenders for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Following their retirement from T20Is after India's recent World Cup victory, Rohit and Kohli were expected to skip the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. However, both players have been included in India's squad for the three ODIs scheduled next month in Sri Lanka, ahead of the Champions Trophy set to take place in the first quarter of next year.

In his first media interaction since being appointed as head coach, Gambhir emphasized the need for effective workload management for star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, while also expressing confidence in Rohit and Kohli's consistent participation in future matches.

"I've said it before that workload management for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important. For a batter, if they can play consistently, if they're in good form, might as well just play all the games," he said.

"With Rohit and Virat are not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I'm sure they're going to be available for most of the games," he added.

However, Gambhir noted that Jasprit Bumrah, described as a "rare kind of bowler," requires more careful management due to ongoing injury concerns that are common among fast bowlers.

"It's our responsibility to try and have him fresh for most of the important games (and) that's why workload management, not only for Jasprit Bumrah, but for most of the fast bowlers becomes very, very important," he said.

Also read: Good for TRPs but relationship with Virat Kohli is personal, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir also mentioned that he expects Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to prioritize their fitness with the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa in mind.

"They have shown what they can deliver on the big day...in the T20 World Cup, in the 50-overs World Cup as well," he said.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both of those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia coming up they will be motivated. Because then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness to make 2027 World Cup as well but this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them," Gambhir added.

Gambhir did not dismiss the possibility of having three separate teams for different formats but emphasized the need for the Indian team to maintain consistency. This is especially crucial as the T20I side undergoes a transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"See, eventually going forward, these things happen. For example, Virat and Rohit and Ravindra are not there in T20Is. But (I) can't say right now that there are going to be three different teams," he said.

"I think T20I (team) will obviously go through a transition with three seriously good players, world-class players, retiring from the format. But yes, in 50-overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be, the better it is going to be. The more players in both the formats, it is always better for any team," he added.

Gambhir stated that he would strive to foster a positive atmosphere in the dressing room, recognizing that international cricket often brings pressure and insecurity.

"My experience or my learning has been very simple. In a sport, it's all about winning, so I don't deviate from something like that," he said while talking about the lessons he learnt as mentors of IPL teams Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"...we try and play hard and more importantly, we try and come back in a winning dressing room.. A happy dressing room is a winning dressing room. I think I don't like complicating things and that's the kind of profession I'm in," he asserted.

"Sometimes, international cricket can be tough and it can be insecure as well because only 15 can play. But it's the job of the support staff to try and keep them in a happy state and that is going to be one thing which we definitely will be working for," he added.

Latest Videos