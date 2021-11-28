Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)

Virat Kohli is resting and keeping himself fit ahead of his supposed involvement in the second Test against New Zealand. He has shared his recent workout video and his dinner at Trident hotel.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has opted against playing in the ongoing opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He is taking a break, citing prolonged exposure to bio-bubbles for more than six months. However, he is expected to be back for the second Test, to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

Most importantly, Kohli is looking to stay fresh for the upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 17. As a result, he has kept himself both physically and mentally fit ahead of the same. Recently, he shared a video of his latest workout, where he is seen performing pull-ups through his leg, displaying his sheer flexibility. “‘Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship’ - Denzel Washington.” he captioned the video post.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Wankhede Stadium to have 25% capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50%

Later, he also shared a picture of his luxurious dinner at the Trident hotel in Mumbai. He is seen sitting with platters of exotic starters, which will give any foodie a mouth-watering feeling. “Great meal last night by the chef @tridentnarimanpoint last night,” he captioned the picture.

The second Test vs NZ Indian squad will be announced this week after the first Test, following Kohli’s availability. Meanwhile, India’s tour of South Africa is currently under threat after the new COVID variant was detected in the African continent. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting instructions from the Indian government, whether or not to travel to SA for the tour.