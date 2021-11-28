  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is resting and keeping himself fit ahead of his supposed involvement in the second Test against New Zealand. He has shared his recent workout video and his dinner at Trident hotel.

    Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has opted against playing in the ongoing opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He is taking a break, citing prolonged exposure to bio-bubbles for more than six months. However, he is expected to be back for the second Test, to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

    Most importantly, Kohli is looking to stay fresh for the upcoming tour of South Africa, starting December 17. As a result, he has kept himself both physically and mentally fit ahead of the same. Recently, he shared a video of his latest workout, where he is seen performing pull-ups through his leg, displaying his sheer flexibility. “‘Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship’ - Denzel Washington.” he captioned the video post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test - Wankhede Stadium to have 25% capacity limit, MCA pushing for 50%

    Later, he also shared a picture of his luxurious dinner at the Trident hotel in Mumbai. He is seen sitting with platters of exotic starters, which will give any foodie a mouth-watering feeling. “Great meal last night by the chef @tridentnarimanpoint last night,” he captioned the picture.

    Virat Kohli shows his Trident hotel dinner spread post workout (WATCH)-ayh

    The second Test vs NZ Indian squad will be announced this week after the first Test, following Kohli’s availability. Meanwhile, India’s tour of South Africa is currently under threat after the new COVID variant was detected in the African continent. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting instructions from the Indian government, whether or not to travel to SA for the tour.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test, Day 3: Axar Patel's fifer puts India on top, Ajinkya Rahane and co lead by 63 runs, report, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar's fifer puts India on top on Day 3, Rahane and co lead by 63 runs

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam ul haq sparks row claims all was not well between bcci ravi shastri and virat kohli t20 world cup 2021

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreays Iyer, Tom Latham, Will Young enter record books on Day 2

    India vs New Zealand Kanpur Test 'Pun'dit Shreyas Iyer Sunny response to Sunil Gavaskar question watch video

    IND vs NZ, Kanpur Test: 'Pun'dit Shreyas Iyer's 'Sunny' response to Gavaskar's question (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Tom Latham, Will Young, match report, scorecard-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Tom Latham, Will Young help Kiwis finish Day 2 on top

    Recent Stories

    Threat to law and order: Bengaluru Police won't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    'Threat to law and order': Bengaluru Police don't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie goes viral: Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar featured in the pic? RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie goes viral: Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar featured in the pic?

    Royal Enfield powering up to launch new models in 2022

    Royal Enfield powering up to launch new models in 2022

    Tips to take care of your car and bike this winter season

    Winter is here: Tips to take care of your car and bike

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernande Bewakoof RCB

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengals (SCEB) underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) - WATCH-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengal's underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon