    Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant will be air-lifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment. Meanwhile, he is expected to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears, the BCCI has confirmed.

    Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is recovering from his deadly car crash on Friday. While at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he is all set to be air-lifted and shifted to Mumbai, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, Asianet Newsable had confirmed the development after learning about it from Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma. He is to be treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in the city under renowned sports surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. At the same time, he is also expected to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

    In a statement, BCCI declared, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun, following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance."

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE - BCCI TO SHIFT RISHABH PANT TO MUMBAI; DR DINSHAW PARDIWALA LIKELY TO TREAT CRICKETER

    "He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," BCCI's release added.

    Pant was driving his Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe that crashed into the roadside divider early Friday morning en route to his mother's place in Roorkee. He made a narrow escape with severe but non-life-threatening injuries while his car was charred in a fire. While he suffered an injury on his forehead, which is healing, he also sustained wounds on his back and leg.

    ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

    An MRI scan was conducted on his brain, and the test result was normal. However, the scan on his leg could not be done due to excessive swelling, and he continues to feel pain in the region. He reportedly also underwent plastic surgery to treat his facial injuries. Meanwhile, he is expected to be out of action for around six months, as he looks set to miss out on the home Tests against Australia next month for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

