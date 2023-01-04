Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI

Rishabh Pant will be air-lifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for further treatment. Meanwhile, he is expected to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears, the BCCI has confirmed.

Image credit: Getty

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is recovering from his deadly car crash on Friday. While at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he is all set to be air-lifted and shifted to Mumbai, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, Asianet Newsable had confirmed the development after learning about it from Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma. He is to be treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in the city under renowned sports surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. At the same time, he is also expected to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

Image credit: PTI

In a statement, BCCI declared, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun, following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance." ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE - BCCI TO SHIFT RISHABH PANT TO MUMBAI; DR DINSHAW PARDIWALA LIKELY TO TREAT CRICKETER

Image credit: PTI

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head of the Centre for Sports Medicine and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," BCCI's release added.

Image credit: PTI

Pant was driving his Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe that crashed into the roadside divider early Friday morning en route to his mother's place in Roorkee. He made a narrow escape with severe but non-life-threatening injuries while his car was charred in a fire. While he suffered an injury on his forehead, which is healing, he also sustained wounds on his back and leg. ALSO READ: RISHABH PANT CAR ACCIDENT: 'HOPEFULLY, HE'LL RECOVER SOON AND BE BACK ON THE PATH' - SOURAV GANGULY

Image credit: PTI