    Exclusive: BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer

    Rishabh Pant suffered a car accident on Friday and is currently at Max Hospital in Dehradun. However, he would be air-lifted to Mumbai by the BCCI for likely treatment under renowned Sports Surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is now likely to be air-lifted to Mumbai by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for further treatment. The development was confirmed by Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, Asianet Newsable has exclusively learnt. Pant continues to be treated at the Max Hospital in Dehradun after suffering a severe road accident involving his Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe that crashed into the roadside divider early Friday morning. He made a narrow escape with some severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

    While the wound in his forehead seems to be doing alright, Pant has suffered severe injuries on his back and leg, as the MRI scans on the same are yet to be done since they remain swollen, while he is still feeling some pain in those areas. Meanwhile, the news agency PTI also reports that he is being shifted to Mumbai for further diagnosis of his ligament injuries and appropriate treatment. Also, it is said that a call will be taken later upon surgery if needed and whether it would occur in the United Kingdom (UK) or the United States of America (USA).

    As for Pant’s further treatment in Mumbai, it is presumed that it would either be at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital or the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre. Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the BCCI is seeking his treatment under renowned sports surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is associated with the former hospital. However, Kokilaben Hospital has refrained from commenting on the issue, neither confirming nor denying it.

    As per Kokilaben Hospital, “Dinshaw Pardiwala is Head – Centre for Sports Medicine, & Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. He is an ISAKOS committee member and is on the board of APKASS. He is also an active member of the Indian Arthroscopy Association and the Shoulder & Elbow Society of India. He has been on the editorial board of leading arthroscopy journals, including Arthroscopy and the American Journal of Sports Medicine.”

    “Besides being India’s representative at the ICC [International Cricket Council] Medical Committee, he is the board physician for many Indian sports teams. Anecdotally, of the 66 Indian medalists at the 2018 Commonwealth Games [CWG], 12 had undergone surgery with him for their sports injuries, and these included eight gold medals. His work in arthroscopy has been internationally published and recognized. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the most prestigious ISAKOS John Joyce Award in 2009,” added Kokilaben Hospital’s bio on the doctor.

    “Dr Pardiwala has treated many of India’s finest sportspersons such as Olympic medal winner Saina Nehwal, the three medal-winning Phogat cousins, badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, Akhil Kumar the boxer, wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt, boxer Vikas Krishnan, badminton player PV Sindhu, and rugby captain Hrishi Pendse. He has also treated numerous Indian cricketers and top kabaddi athletes,” Kokilaben Hospital’s bio concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 2:07 PM IST
