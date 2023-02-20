'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic share endearing pictures from pre-wedding celebration

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: The couple had been married since 2020 but had a social wedding last week. Meanwhile, they have shared their latest images from their Mehendi ceremony.

Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is famous for his personal life, having gotten hitched to Serbian Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. The two had a hush-hush court marriage in 2020, during the COVID time, and with lockdowns and strict COVID measures in place, a big-fat wedding was not possible then. Nevertheless, the couple had their social marriage last week in Udaipur. While it was glamorous, they shared the photos from their Mehandi ceremony on Monday. Check them out here:

In the picture above, the couple poses with their son Agastya, which indicates a happy and complete family. On the other, the couple poses, with Pandya lifting Natasa.

