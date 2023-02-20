Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic share endearing pictures from pre-wedding celebration

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: The couple had been married since 2020 but had a social wedding last week. Meanwhile, they have shared their latest images from their Mehendi ceremony.

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is famous for his personal life, having gotten hitched to Serbian Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. The two had a hush-hush court marriage in 2020, during the COVID time, and with lockdowns and strict COVID measures in place, a big-fat wedding was not possible then. Nevertheless, the couple had their social marriage last week in Udaipur. While it was glamorous, they shared the photos from their Mehandi ceremony on Monday. Check them out here:

    In the picture above, the couple poses with their son Agastya, which indicates a happy and complete family. On the other, the couple poses, with Pandya lifting Natasa.

    ALSO SEE: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic wedding - Couple takes marriage vows as per Hindu customs

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    In the next, Natandya walks through a celebration with Agastya in Pandya's arms. In the other, the couple is smeared with curd all over their face.

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    In another photo, the couple gives out another pose, as the mehendi can be seen on Natasa's palms, whereas Natasa is seen walking around with curd on her face.

    ALSO WATCH: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding - Here's how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    Another family image involves Pandya and Agastya, while the final picture sees the all-rounder planting a kiss on Natasa's head, as the post was captioned, "Painted in love 💛".

