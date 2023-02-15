Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here's how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic remarried on Tuesday, their official wedding after a hush-hush wedding in 2020 at home. Meanwhile, watch how the couple celebrated the occasion on Valentine's Day.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper Hardik Pandya is finally married to Serbian Bollywood star Natasa Stankovic. Wait! Weren't they already married? Well.... yes. The couple had a hush-hush wedding in 2020 at home during the COVID times and could not have a big-fat wedding due to the lockdown and the COVID restrictions in place.

However, now that the restrictions are gone, three years later, the couple has finally decided to get the social marriage done. It all happened in Udaipur and was a Christian-style white wedding for Natandya. Their son Agastya, brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma accompanied them at the wedding. While the couple shared images of the same on their official social media handles, video and clips from their after-party are also doing rounds on the platforms as we look at some of them.

ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

In a clip, Natadya is seen grooving on the dance floor, while in another video from the wedding, the couple is seen walking on the ramp, as the veils are seen carrying the long shawl on Natasa's dress. Also, in another clip, Pandya is seen popping open a champagne bottle and spraying the sparkling wine into the guests as a part of the wedding celebrations.

On the professional front, Pandya is not engaged with the Indian Test side in the ongoing four-Test series at home for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which the hosts lead 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Nagpur. However, he is expected to be back for the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) that follow the Tests as a part of his preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023.