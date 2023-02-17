Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Hindu wedding: Couple took marriage vows again in Hindu customs

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, the renowned cricketer and his stunning bride, remarried in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Hardik dons a white sherwani, on the other hand, Natasa opted for a golden and red lehenga.

Hardik Pandya, the star cricketer, and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic unusually celebrated Valentine's Day this year. The pair, who married in a low-key court ceremony in 2020, eventually celebrated their union with a magnificent white wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on the crucial occasion of Valentine's Day 2023.

According to sources, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's big wedding festivities began with a Haldi ceremony, followed by a Mehendi, Sangeet, and a white wedding ceremony. The couple has posted lovely photos from their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, and we are completely blown away.

Fans can't keep their eyes off the newlyweds as they post photographs from their Hindu wedding on Instagram. For those who are unaware, Natasa and Hardik already have a newborn son named Agastya.

On Valentine's Day, the pair repeated their marital vows at a destination wedding in Udaipur. Close friends and family members attended the private gathering. On February 14, the wedding rites were held according to Christian customs, with a white theme. Natasa was dressed in a stunning white gown with a long veil, while Hardik was dressed in a black suit.

The couple repeated their vows according to Hindu rites a day after their gorgeous white wedding. After keeping fans guessing for a long time, the wedding photos are now available. The two grabbed their hearts with their gooey romantic photos, giving them significant relationship goals. The bride looked stunning in a lehenga, while the batsman knocked everyone over in his elegant sherwani. He arrived in style in a vintage automobile. The procession occurred within the Raffles Hotel at Uday Sagar Lake, where both types of weddings were held.

Hardik and Natasa Love Story

Hardik and Natasa initially met in 2020 and clicked right away. He quickly proposed to her while on a cruise in Dubai. In May, they announced their pregnancy and marriage. In July, they had their first child, Agastya. Hardik once stated that they clicked because Natasa considered him to be unique.