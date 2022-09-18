Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath's Test wickets tally' - Stuart Broad

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    After James Anderson, Stuart Broad is the second most successful fast bowler in Test cricket. Thus, he has become only the second pacer to go past Glenn McGrath's Test-wicket tally, which Broad termed an 'honour'.

    English pacer Stuart Broad has attained a career landmark. He has become the second most successful Test fast bowler regarding wickets. He now has 566 Test wickets and is second after his fellow countryman and veteran seamer James Anderson (667). Overall, Broad is the fifth most wicket-taker in the longest format. He attained the feat during the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa at home, which England won 2-1. He has also become only the second pacer in Test history to surpass legendary Australian seamer Glenn McGrath (563). In the same light, Broad termed it "an honour".

    In his column for The Daily Mail, Broad penned, "It was an honour to go beyond Glenn McGrath's career Test wicket tally on our final bowling day of the summer. McGrath was a hero of mine, someone I imitated in the garden and why I wanted to become a bowler."

    "It's incredible to be up there in his sort of company and to be in a one-two with my great mate Jimmy Anderson as the most prolific seamers in Test cricket. It also raised a smile or two that I took the 564th wicket on the fourth anniversary of Jimmy going past Glenn," added Broad, who has 566 from 159 Tests at an average of 27.77, with the best figure of 8/15.

    Meanwhile, Broad is also looking forward to his upcoming England career and is not thinking too far ahead, considering the home Ashes next year. "It has left me excited about the rest of my England career. And that doesn't mean looking ahead to next year's Ashes. We've made that mistake before," he further authored.

    "Baz has a saying, 'Let's play where your feet are,' and that's been such a strength of ours all summer. We've stayed in the moment. So, all I am thinking about is entering the next Test match I play, the fittest I've ever been. At 36, that's quite a big thing to say," concluded Broad.

