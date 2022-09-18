IND vs AUS 2022-23: Md Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh to replace

Mohammed Shami will not play in the upcoming T20Is against Australia after testing COVID positive, as he has not travelled with the squad. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav will be replacing him.

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami's Twenty20 International (T20I) comeback will be delayed. The veteran has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been ruled out of the Australia series, starting on Tuesday in Mohali. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, is back in the reckoning while recovering from his quadriceps injury.

"Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But, there is nothing to worry about as the symptoms are mild. But, he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate, but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source disclosed to PTI. ALSO READ: 'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source was hopeful that he would be suitable for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa later this month. "We expect Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There are ten days before that series starts. So, we are more than hopeful; you can say," he said.

But, 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale in this format, as his county stint with Middlesex was shortened by the injury. He had a terrific opening leg of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he was swinging the ball at an incredible pace. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

