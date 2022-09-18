Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Md Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh to replace

    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    Mohammed Shami will not play in the upcoming T20Is against Australia after testing COVID positive, as he has not travelled with the squad. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav will be replacing him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian seamer Mohammed Shami's Twenty20 International (T20I) comeback will be delayed. The veteran has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been ruled out of the Australia series, starting on Tuesday in Mohali. Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, is back in the reckoning while recovering from his quadriceps injury.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Yes, Shami has tested COVID-19 positive. But, there is nothing to worry about as the symptoms are mild. But, he will have to remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative. It is unfortunate, but that is how life is," a senior BCCI source disclosed to PTI.

    ALSO READ: 'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

    Image credit: Getty

    Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source was hopeful that he would be suitable for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa later this month. "We expect Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There are ten days before that series starts. So, we are more than hopeful; you can say," he said.

    Image credit: PTI

    But, 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale in this format, as his county stint with Middlesex was shortened by the injury. He had a terrific opening leg of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when he was swinging the ball at an incredible pace.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

    Image credit: Getty

    For Middlesex, Umesh had a terrific Royal London Cup (one-day competition) where he bagged 16 wickets in just seven List A matches, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul. "Umesh was doing rehab at the NCA after he returned, and it was not a tear. So, he has now recovered and is fit to play," the source said.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    legends league cricket, LLC 2022: Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants, social media rejoices-ayh

    LLC 2022: Srivastava, Yusuf's 50s steer India Maharajas to 6-wicket win over World Giants

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, India vs Pakistan: We have to put ourselves in that situation - Ravichandran Ashwin on Arshdeep Singh trolled for dropped catch-ayh

    'We have to put ourselves in that situation' - Ashwin on Arshdeep trolled for dropped catch vs PAK

    Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court DC amends cooling-off period-ayh

    Ganguly, Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court amends cooling-off period

    It has been my greatest honour - Robin Uthappa announces retirement international and Indian cricket, Twitter applauds-ayh

    'It has been my greatest honour' - Uthappa announces retirement from international and Indian cricket

    Happy Birthday, Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes-ayh

    Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes

    Recent Stories

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt SUR

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Blog Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Blog: Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    football Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Manchester United icon's confidence snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles at training session; has Europa League goal boosted Man United icon's confidence?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon