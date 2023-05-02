IPL 2023: 'Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing cricket because of hard work' - childhood coach Jwala Singh

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has significantly impacted Rajasthan Royals this season and is in the fray for a Team India call-up. Meanwhile, his childhood coach Jwala Singh has affirmed that it is all because of his hard work.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is not the cricketer he has become because he once "sold panipuris" at Azad Maidan, but for his sheer hard work that has pushed him to national reckoning, his childhood coach Jwala Singh, sick of the emotional narrative, said on Monday. Jaiswal, who smashed 124 off 62 balls against former five-time record champion Mumbai Indians (MI), is sure to make it to the Indian squad for the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in West Indies and the USA in late June-early July. However, despite his powerhouse performances in the past couple of seasons, the first thing that is always viral on social media is that he had to sell panipuris to earn a living in Mumbai. His coach Jwala took Jaiswal under his wings in 2013. The young boy who stayed at his residence gets annoyed when this story precedes his cricketing achievements. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

"I don't like the story [selling panipuri]. He [Jaiswal] is playing cricket because of hard work," Jwala told PTI during an interaction on Monday. He did clarify the urban myth that is only getting more traction with each passing day. "Many sellers set up their stalls near the Azad Maidan. Sometimes, when he would get free in the evenings, he used to help them a bit. He did not set up a stall himself. It is not that he sold panipuris and went on to play for India," Jwala was cut-throat in dismissing the whole 'sob story'.

Jaiswal's father, Bhupendra's words still ring in Jwala's ears. "I met his father on December 25, 2013. He told me that I had made a God-like intervention in their lives. "Aap isse jhaadu lagwao, pocha karwao, Bas isko apne sath rakhna aur cricketer banana." [Make him sweep and mop the floor, keep him under your wings, and make him a cricketer]. It was as if his parents gave me his power of attorney, saying he is completely under you." ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Is Team India call-up on the cards for Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR ton? Kumar Sangakkara remarks

Jaiswal has stayed at Jwala's residence with his family for the last ten years. "Since I had a stable life in Mumbai, I treated him like my son. After 2013, there has been no such incident where he would have had to struggle. I got him his first bat contract worth ₹40,000. I got him those bats which international players would use. There is no angle of poverty here after 2013. Whatever it was, it was before 2013. Because of these stories, at times, both he and I both get frustrated."

Jwala had, in fact, once sent Jaiswal to England so that he could upgrade his technique. "Whatever I did, I did on that trust. I even sent him to England at my own expense. I worked with him as a father and not a coach. I feel that [panipuri] is an unnecessary discussion. Whenever someone starts his career, there is some poverty angle, even I had. I sold newspapers and slept on the train. But, when I met Yashasvi, I did not even ask him any of it. I don't want to make fun of anyone's poverty. Now, it feels nice that he "sold panipuri and played for India", but back then, the same statements would have upset him." ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden century for RR versus MI

About the viral video of him selling panipuri, Jwala said that after his story became viral, some TV channels wanted his shots of selling panipuris. "A lot of photos have also gone viral. Him standing at a stall, we had a shoot [with a broadcaster and private news channel], and they requested me to make him show how he sells panipuri. In a light mood, I told him, "khade ho ja, kar de". But, never has his father been here in Mumbai or has sold panipuri."

"Many others had big roles to play in Jaiswal's career. Mumbai legends like Dilip Vengsarkar and Wasim Jaffer, his school, club and Mumbai Cricket Association [MCA] gave him ample opportunities with coaches of different age groups. His story is of hard work to become a cricketer with proper planning. His story is about hard work, using facilities to become a cricketer and adequate planning. I planned for him, and he executed. It should be discussed more, not the poverty angle," said Jwala. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies

When players of the stature of Kumar Sangakkara and Trent Boult laud his talent and India skipper Rohit Sharma showers accolades, the India call-up in the shortest format might not be far away. Still, the childhood coach has complete faith in the national selection panel's judgement. "He has performed right from the U-19 level. Many guys got entry one or two years after their U-19 World Cup, such as Shubman Gill or Prithvi Shaw. It [his selection] might have been delayed due to COVID-19, but you cannot decide what you should get as a player," Jwala continued.

