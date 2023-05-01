IPL 2023: Is Team India call-up on the cards for Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR ton? Kumar Sangakkara remarks

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to prominence on Sunday after striking his maiden IPL century for Rajasthan Royals versus Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has tipped him for success at the international level.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a quick learner and can excel not just for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise but also for India, feels former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara. The 21-year-old Jaiswal has emerged as the top run-scorer in IPL this season with 428 runs at an average of 47.5 with three fifty and a hundred. "He is not just extremely talented but also hard-working. He has spent much time in preparations and the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us, and it shows he is very focussed, driven and the results are showing," Sangakkara said during the post-match press conference. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Jaiswal was adjudged the Player of the Match award on Sunday after he amassed 124 runs off 62 balls with the help of 16 fours and eight sixes. "He played beautifully. He batted almost entirely through the innings, and it was exceptional. He has a long way to go with us and internationally. He has to keep scoring runs and knocking on the door," said Sangakkara, the Royals' Director of Cricket.

On Sunday, Jaiswal took the attack to the pacers, especially Jofra Archer, playing his cuts and pulls equally easily. He has been the leading run-scorer in the powerplay in IPL 2023 with a strike rate of 165.69. "It is about playing good cricket shot, trusting his ability, reading the game situation well, and when he does get a start to maximise it and get the intent going throughout the innings," Sangakkara said. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Rohit Sharma in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden century for RR versus MI

"Before this IPL, he hasn't batted a considerable amount outside the PowerPlay, averaged a little low against pace, but today, and in the previous game as well, he has shown when he keeps his intent going, he can play big innings for us. He learns and keeps learning very quickly and has a great attitude. He is very positive in everything that he does," Sanga attested.

Jaiswal's sensational knock powered RR to 212/7, but it was not enough, as MI chased down the total with three balls to spare for a six-wicket win after Tim David (45 off 14 balls) smashed Jason Holder for three sixes in the first three balls of the last over. ALSO READ: 'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

I was hungry to finish like that: David

Chasing the big total, Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Cameron Green (44) laid the platform. Still, David's blitz in the final helped MI record the highest successful IPL run-chase at the Wankhede stadium. "I have been hungry, wanting to finish like that, so it feels amazing. The team is so excited, and the boys have been performing big. I've been waiting for my chance and am pleased I took it," David said.

"Last year was my first experience with the IPL, and I was hungry to make a name for myself and establish myself in the team. But now, every time I put on the shirt, I try to win the game for Mumbai. Whether by trying to communicate with the bowlers or finding out the best way, anything I do is for the team. To have a superior individual performance is amazing," he continued. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Why does MS Dhoni blame bowlers for CSK's straight home defeats post-PBKS shocker

