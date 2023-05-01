IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden century for RR versus MI

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals fell short of Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday despite local lad Yashasvi Jaiswal slamming his maiden IPL hundred. However, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for him.

Image credit: PTI

Former record five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said it was heartening to see his team chase down a big total set by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and also praised rival batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying he was surprised with the power the youngster packed in his strokes. Jaiswal's blazing 124-run knock helped the Royals score 212 for seven. The 21-year-old had 16 boundaries and eight sixes from the 62 deliveries he faced. Despite the young opener's knock, the Royals lost the match by six wickets with three deliveries to spare. Rohit indicated he saw in Jaiswal the potential to make it to the India side. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

"I watched him [Jaiswal] last year. He's taken it to the next level. I asked him, 'Where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, India and RR," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. Jaiswal, adjudged 'Player of the Match', said he wants to keep working hard and focus on the process.

Image credit: PTI

"When I completed my century, I didn't know whether the ball went to the boundary. So, I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. The straight drive is my straight drive," said Jaiswal. ALSO READ: 'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

Image credit: PTI

Rohit said he was happy with how the team chased the big total. "It was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game, too, we came close and backed ourselves to chase them down. So, it was pleasing. Tim [David] has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end, that helps and is good to have," he supposed.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians/Facebook

The skipper also said that Jofra Archer returning to the side and bowling full tilt was a big positive. "Jofra's had a massive injury. With bowlers, we knew they needed match practice. But, his pace was a big positive, and we thought SKY's [Suryakumar Yadav] innings like that was around the corner," he explained. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Why does MS Dhoni blame bowlers for CSK's straight home defeats post-PBKS shocker

Image credit: PTI

Royals skipper Sanju Samson conceded Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David took the match away from them at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's half-century (55 off 29 balls) and a 62-run unbeaten stand between Tim David (45 not out off 14 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 not out off 21) proved to be decisive.

Image credit: PTI

Tall West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder was the most expensive of the Royals bowlers conceding 55 runs in just 3.3 overs at an economy nearing 16 runs per over. Samson said the remarkable innings from David turned the match on its head. "At the timeout, we were thinking that with the way SKY was going, we were thinking of fighting it out, and we were almost there. But Tim David did something special," said Samson after the match. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Mumbai Indians pulls off a shocker against Rajasthan Royals

Image credit: PTI