Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'That's not correct' - Cameron Green brushes aside rumours of injury unavailability for MI

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Cameron Green suffered a finger injury during the second MCG Test against Australia last week. While reports suggested that he would not be able to bowl initially in IPL, the all-rounder has brushed aside the rumours.

    Image credit: Getty

    Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is stumped by talks that he will be unable to bowl in the early part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, declaring that he will be "100% available" to bat and bowl for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Stories have spread that Green, who suffered a broken finger after being struck by a bouncer off pacer Anrich Nortje during the second MCG Boxing Day Test versus South Africa, would only be able to bowl in IPL 2023 after April. However, the 23-year-old, owned by the most flourishing IPL franchise for ₹17.50 crore -- the second-most priciest player in the IPL auction history -- rubbished the words on Thursday, stating that he doesn't know how and where the news originated.

    Image credit: Getty

    "No, that's not correct. I've heard about this for quite a while now. I need to find out where it's come from. I've heard that I'm 100 per cent available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I'm not too sure where that's come from," SEN cited Green.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23 - SANJU SAMSON RULED OUT OF T20IS WITH KNEE INJURY; JITESH SHARMA TO REPLACE

    Image credit: Getty

    Due to finger injuries, Green and seamer Mitchell Starc are missing the third and final Test versus South Africa, currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After retiring on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test following the injury, the all-rounder returned on Day 3 to complete his half-century. At the same time, Australia won the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series.

    Image credit: Getty

    Doctors have suggested surgery for Green, and he is anticipated to be fit for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, scheduled to get underway on February 9. Green expressed he had set his sights on the opening Test in India. "My priority is the Test series that's beforehand. I think me and Starcy [Starc] are maybe touch and go for that first one [Test], but obviously, we'll give ourselves the best chance," he announced.

    ALSO READ: David Miller's mission in 2023 - Maintain consistency and win elusive World Cup title

    Image credit: Getty

    Green conveyed that the money earned during the IPL auction in Kochi recently will be fine for him when playing his natural game. "Yeah, obviously it [auction] turned out well, but I think at the same time you want to go out there and perform and kind of re-pay the faith they showed you," said Green.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Having the right people around you keeps you pretty humble, in a way. You've got the right people to drag you down if you get too ahead of yourself and bring you back up when you're not as great as you like. I think that's cricket. It's a game of failures. You're going to fail more than you succeed. As long as you have the right people around you, bringing you back up is probably key," concluded Green.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    SA20 David Miller's mission in 2023: Maintain consistency and win elusive ICC World Cup title snt

    David Miller's mission in 2023: Maintain consistency and win elusive World Cup title

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Main agenda is to attack first in the powerplay - Shivam Mavi after thriving debut-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Main agenda is to attack first in the PowerPlay' - Mavi after thriving debut

    Big Bash League, BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends Mankading run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Adam Zampa defends 'Mankading' run-out appeal against Tom Rogers for backing up

    Exclusive BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer-ayh

    Exclusive: BCCI to shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai; Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala likely to treat cricketer

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    Recent Stories

    Terror dossier of Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India

    Who is Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger, the 49th person to be designated as terrorist by India?

    VIDEO Urfi Javed shows her SEXY moves in 'Besharam Rang' wearing a BOLD saffron cut-out dress RBA

    VIDEO: Urfi Javed shows her SEXY moves in 'Besharam Rang' wearing a BOLD saffron cut-out dress

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Sanju Samson ruled out of T20Is with knee injury; Jitesh Sharma to replace-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Sanju Samson ruled out of T20Is with knee injury; Jitesh Sharma to replace

    RRR SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023 RBA

    RRR: SS Rajamouli receives Best Director Award At NYFCC; now eyeing Oscars 2023

    Meta fined over 400 million dollars for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Meta fined over $400 million for forcing users to accept targeted ads

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon