IND vs SL 2022-23: Sanju Samson ruled out of T20Is with knee injury; Jitesh Sharma to replace

IND vs SL 2022-23: India and Sri Lanka continue their T20I rivalry in the ongoing series. However, the hosts will be without Sanju Samson in the remaining matches due to a knee injury, while Jitesh Sharma will replace him.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it has called up wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma of Vidarbha after Sanju Samson of Kerala was ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Sri Lanka upon the recommendation of the board's medical team. Samson harmed his left knee while fielding a ball near the boundary ropes during Tuesday's opening T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation. The all-India senior selection committee has named Jitesh Sharma as a replacement for Sanju Samson," the BCCI announced in a statement. ALSO READ: David Miller's mission in 2023 - Maintain consistency and win elusive World Cup title

Sharma was picked based on his impressive performances for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Thursday, India plays the second T20I versus Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The hosts lead the three-game series 1-0 after their slim two-run triumph in the opener.

