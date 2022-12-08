Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for SL, NZ, AUS home series

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 1:19 PM IST

    BCCI has announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, international cricket is set to debut in Raipur during the New Zealand ODIs.

    Team India is not having the best of outings in limited-overs cricket. With the ICC World Cup 2023 less than a year away, India would be looking to continue with its preparations with the upcoming home tours by Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in the new year. On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for these upcoming home series, which would also witness international cricket debuting at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. It plays host to a One-Day International versus NZ.

    It starts with Lanka's three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and ODIs, each between January 3-15, followed by the same against NZ between January 18-February 1. It would be succeeded by four Tests and three ODIs versus Australia between February 9-March 22. Catch the complete schedule of the series below:

    IND vs SL
    Date Match Venue
    January 3 1st T20I Mumbai
    January 5 2nd T20I Pune
    January 7 3rd T20I Rajkot
    January 10 1st ODI Guwahati
    January 12 2nd ODI Kolkata
    January 15 3rd ODI Trivandrum

    IND vs NZ
    Date Match Venue
    January 18 1st ODI Hyderabad
    January 19 2nd ODI Raipur
    January 20 3rd ODI Indore
    January 21 1st T20I Ranchi
    January 22 2nd T20I Lucknow
    January 23 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

    As for the WTC, India is currently on the top of the table, with the percentage of maximum points, followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. India will be taking on England at home in a four-Test series, aiming to win it convincingly, to compress its qualifying stance for the final.

    IND vs AUS
    Date Match Venue
    February 9-13 1st Test Nagpur
    February 17-21 2nd Test Delhi
    March 1-5 3rd Test Dharamsala
    March 9-13 4th Test Ahmedabad
    March 17 1st ODI Mumbai
    March 18 2nd ODI Vishakhapatnam
    March 19 3rd ODI Chennai
