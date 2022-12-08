International cricket to debut in Raipur as BCCI announces schedule for SL, NZ, AUS home series

BCCI has announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia. Meanwhile, international cricket is set to debut in Raipur during the New Zealand ODIs.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Team India is not having the best of outings in limited-overs cricket. With the ICC World Cup 2023 less than a year away, India would be looking to continue with its preparations with the upcoming home tours by Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in the new year. On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for these upcoming home series, which would also witness international cricket debuting at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. It plays host to a One-Day International versus NZ.

Image credit: Getty

It starts with Lanka's three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and ODIs, each between January 3-15, followed by the same against NZ between January 18-February 1. It would be succeeded by four Tests and three ODIs versus Australia between February 9-March 22. Catch the complete schedule of the series below:

Image credit: Getty

IND vs SL Date Match Venue January 3 1st T20I Mumbai January 5 2nd T20I Pune January 7 3rd T20I Rajkot January 10 1st ODI Guwahati January 12 2nd ODI Kolkata January 15 3rd ODI Trivandrum

Image credit: PTI

IND vs NZ Date Match Venue January 18 1st ODI Hyderabad January 19 2nd ODI Raipur January 20 3rd ODI Indore January 21 1st T20I Ranchi January 22 2nd T20I Lucknow January 23 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

As for the WTC, India is currently on the top of the table, with the percentage of maximum points, followed by New Zealand, Australia and England. India will be taking on England at home in a four-Test series, aiming to win it convincingly, to compress its qualifying stance for the final.