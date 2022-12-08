BAN vs IND 2022-23: Injured Rohit Sharma likely to be replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran for Tests

IND vs BAN 2022-23: Rohit Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the ongoing Bangladesh tour with a finger injury he suffered during the second ODI loss on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to replace him for Tests.

India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran will likely be called in as injured captain Rohit Sharma's replacement for the upcoming two-Test series versus Bangladesh, starting at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 14. Skipper Rohit, who courageously pushed to save the One-Day International (ODI) series despite a left thumb dislocation, will likely be out of the Test series. "Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source briefed PTI.

Easwaran scored 141 in the opening A Test and was unbeaten on 144 at the stumps on day two of the second Test. While Easwaran might arrive as Rohit's cover, it will be stand-in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill opening the innings for India in Chittagong and Dhaka. ALSO READ: BAN vs IND 2022-23 - Rohit all but out of Test series with finger dislocation; Chahar, Kuldeep out of 3rd ODI

Fellow Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has been faring consistently for India A, or Umran Malik, would likely replace injured seamer Mohammed Shami. India's bowling could present a harshly devoured look as orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn't played a contest since experiencing knee surgery, will be playing Tests immediately.

