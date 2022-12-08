BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's 'outdated approach' post ODI loss

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad have blasted Team India's "outdated" approach after its One-Day International (ODI) series failure in Bangladesh. Voicing distress over India's pathetic run in white-ball cricket, former seamer Prasad recommended the think-tank make "tough calls". At the same time, Sehwag encouraged Rohit Sharma and Co to "wake up". In his typical unconventional tone, Sehwag took to Twitter and described his anguish: "Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. [Our performance is going down faster than cryptos]. Need to shake up - wake up." India previously lost the ODIs in New Zealand 0-1 in a rain-curtailed series.

    Playing non-stop cricket, the star-studded Indian batters looked clueless, while its bowlers were below par. That India has yet to succeed in a significant ICC title event since its ICC Champions Trophy conquest in 2013 was highlighted by Prasad. "India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But, when it comes to playing limited-overs cricket, our approach is a decade old," Prasad documented in a series of tweets.

    ALSO READ: BAN VS IND 2022-23 - INJURED ROHIT SHARMA LIKELY TO BE REPLACED BY ABHIMANYU EASWARAN FOR TESTS

    "England, after the 2015 WC first-round exit, took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team. India need to take tough calls... And change approach drastically. We haven't won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last five years have been poor in ODI's apart from winning inconsequential bilateral," added Prasad.

    "Haven't learned from our mistakes for too long and are far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE," Prasad concluded. India would be looking to secure a solace victory in the third ODI at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
