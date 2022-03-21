IPL 2022: Dhoni to Jadeja - 5 Chennai Super Kings players to watch out for

The IPL 2022 begins on Sunday. Ahead of the 15th season, we take a look at five players from Chennai Super Kings one should watch out for.

Image credit: BCCI

The stage is nearly set for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to kick start. Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will get the ball rolling for the 15th edition, as it takes on 2021 runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. Coming off the mega auction, it is a new feel and look for CSK, as we look at the five players to be watched out from the side this season.

Image credit: BCCI

MS Dhoni

CSK has retained its core from the last season. One of its core pillars happens to be its long-standing skipper Dhoni. It could be the last IPL for the 40-year-old legend. Although he wishes to play his final match in Chennai, it would not be possible this season. Nevertheless, his captaincy skills have been flawless throughout CSK and would again be vital this season. However, the concern remains regarding his batting, and it will be interesting to see if he fires in the department this term. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler - Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans

Image credit: BCCI

Deepak Chahar

The Indian pacer has risen to the ranks as one of the prime bowlers in the national team. Thanks to his stint with CSK, especially under the guidance of Dhoni, he has flourished immensely. Although he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker last season, there is a high possibility that he can fare better this season, thanks to his consistent outing with Team India.

Image credit: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Indian opener was in top form last season, finishing as the tournament's highest run-scorer, bagging the Orange Cap. With the momentum still on his side, he is expected to go all guns blazing in the competition this term too. Also, with continued guidance from Dhoni, there is hardly any doubt that he will be a top draw for the side this season as a batter again. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers

Image credit: BCCI

Moeen Ali

Since last year, the English all-rounder has sprung in new life to his Twenty20 (T20) form. He was decent last season, especially with the bat and did enough to restore his faith in the CSK management, leading him to be retained. Although it is unsure if he will be able to carry the same form from last season, he will indeed have the eyes of all.

Image credit: BCCI