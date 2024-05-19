Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Biggest Job in Cricket': Justin Langer on potential role as India's Head Coach

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 19, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Former Australia head coach Justin Langer, currently coaching Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, has addressed speculation about his potential appointment as the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, a role to be vacated by Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

    Being the head coach of the Indian cricket team is one of the most significant roles in cricket, according to former Australia head coach Justin Langer. Langer, who coached Lucknow Super Giants during this IPL season, was frequently asked about his aspirations to become India's head coach, a position set to be vacated by Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup in the Americas.

    “It would almost be the biggest job in cricket — being the head coach of the Indian cricket team,” Langer said when asked if the Indian board had approached him. “The huge volume of cricket and the immense expectations make it a great challenge, fun, and a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles,” he added during a media interaction in Mumbai after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

    Langer acknowledged the immense pressure and workload that come with being India's coach, noting that it has not been long since he held a similar role with Australia. “The timing has to be right. I did about four years with the Australian cricket team. It’s all-encompassing and exhausting,” said the 53-year-old. “Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri would probably tell you the same thing. The pressure to win for the Indian team is massive,” he added.

    Langer hinted that he might not be mentally ready to commit to a job that demands ten months a year. “I'm sure the next person who gets the job will be really looking forward to the project,” he stated.

    IPL Pressure Comparable to a World Cup

    Langer compared the pressure in the IPL to that of a World Cup, calling it the best domestic competition in the world. “It’s the best domestic competition globally. The competition is tough, with many good players and teams, and the pressure on performance is immense,” he said. “The IPL feels like a World Cup, with the same sort of pressure. That’s a great credit to the IPL, which continues to produce entertaining and evolving cricket.”

    Expressing his fondness for the IPL, Langer admitted he was sad to leave. “I'm going home this weekend, and I'm actually really sad to go home. I've loved it that much,” he said.

    Langer acknowledged that World Cup selection for LSG players might have been a distraction. “Since the World Cup selection, things seemed to change a little bit. We had a couple of poor games, which cost us. We started well but fell away in May,” he said, attributing the decline partly to injuries to key bowlers and dropped catches.

    Standing by KL Rahul

    Langer backed KL Rahul despite criticism over his batting strike rate. “I’ve heard the criticism, but everyone plays differently. High strike rate cricket is very high risk,” Langer said. “The game is evolving, and he will evolve. The best players and coaches keep getting better, and he will keep doing that.”

    Langer suggested that only Rahul could speak about his exclusion from the India squad for the World Cup. “You’d have to ask KL that, but his numbers throughout the series were very good. We were one game away from the playoffs,” Langer concluded.

