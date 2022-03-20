Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler - Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans

    Winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2014, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Mohit Sharma was recently roped in by newly inducted IPL side Gujarat Titans as one of the net bowlers.

    Once a purple cap holder for CSK, now a net bowler: Mohit Sharma's 'downfall' shock fans
    If you're an ardent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan, the name Mohit Sharma will bring back emotions of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014 when the bowler earned the purple cap for his stellar 22-wickets show. Cut to 2022, the former Indian pacer, who was an integral part of the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup 2014 and World Cup 2015, has now been roped in by Gujarat Titians as one of the net bowlers.

    Stories of ups and downs in cricket have been many, but Mohit Sharma's journey from being a purple cap holder to a net bowler in the 15th edition of the showpiece T20 league has left fans shell shocked. As soon as Gujarat Titans shared a photograph of their bowlers lining up for net practics, netizens were shocked to see how Mohit Sharma's fortunes changed over the years. Here's how they reacted:

    The pacer, who has played 86 IPL matches, made his IPL debut in 2013 and had successful campaigns with Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. With an IPL career total of 92 wickets, the 33-year-old bowler from Faridabad won the hearts of cricket fans with his incredible show with the bowl.

    In his debut season with CSK, Mohit Sharma featured in 15 games and picked up 20 wickets at an average of 16.30. This incredible performance earned the bowler a call from the national selectors and made his debut for Team India against Zimbabwe on August 1, 2013.

    Mohit Sharma followed up his excellent start in the IPL 2014 edition as well, and this time he went a step ahead to finish the season as the leading wicket-takes with 23 scalps from 16 matches.

    However, the pacer's highs were short-lived after the Chennai-based team were handed a two-year suspension from IPL. Mohit Sharma went on to play for the Punjab-based franchise but failed to impress with his bowling and was later dropped from the side. In 2019, he made a comeback for the CSK. However, he got to play only one game - a story repeated in 2020 with Delhi Capitals.

    Mohit has played 86 IPL matches and picked up 92 wickets. He has also represented India in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, picking up 31 and 6 wickets, respectively.

