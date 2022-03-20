IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick of their IPL 2022 campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore, is all set to kick start his new innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Iyer, who spent seven years with Delhi Capitals took the Delhi-based side to the 2020 IPL final, was also named skipper of KKR, taking over from England's Eoin Morgan.

Iyer, who is in sublime form, will look to replicate his heroics at Delhi Capitals with the Kolkata franchise as he comes into this year's showpiece event.

After recovering from COVID-19, the 27-year old smashed a fabulous 80 on return in the third ODI against West Indies. The stylish batter also remained unbeaten in the T20I home series against Sri Lanka as he returned with scores of 57*, 74* and 73* in three games.

Iyer carried his T20I form into the Test series against the Lankans as he scored 92 and 67 in two innings of the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru to become the first Indian player to hit twin fifties in the day-night game in the longest format.

As he gears up to lead KKR into the 15th edition of the T20 league, Iyer expressed his excitement over meeting Bollywood's Badshah and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, adding that he has admired the superstar for a long time.

While addressing the media on Saturday, the KKR skipper said, "I haven't interacted with (Shah Rukh Khan). I am really looking forward to that moment because he has always been one of the motivating factors to me especially. Because whenever I get a break or (during) free time, I love to see his interviews, and I love to see the spark which he brings to the industry."

"And also whenever he is there present at the stadium, the support that he offers to the team is simply outstanding to see it from outside. Yeah, I am really eager and just waiting, counting on the time…whenever I'll get that opportunity to meet him, I'll go a bit crazy, I feel," Iyer expressed.

