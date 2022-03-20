Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers

    Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick of their IPL 2022 campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

    IPL 2022: How will Shreyas Iyer react when he meets Shah Rukh Khan? KKR skipper answers snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore, is all set to kick start his new innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. Iyer, who spent seven years with Delhi Capitals took the Delhi-based side to the 2020 IPL final, was also named skipper of KKR, taking over from England's Eoin Morgan.

    Iyer, who is in sublime form, will look to replicate his heroics at Delhi Capitals with the Kolkata franchise as he comes into this year's showpiece event.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis

    After recovering from COVID-19, the 27-year old smashed a fabulous 80 on return in the third ODI against West Indies. The stylish batter also remained unbeaten in the T20I home series against Sri Lanka as he returned with scores of 57*, 74* and 73* in three games.

    Iyer carried his T20I form into the Test series against the Lankans as he scored 92 and 67 in two innings of the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru to become the first Indian player to hit twin fifties in the day-night game in the longest format.

    As he gears up to lead KKR into the 15th edition of the T20 league, Iyer expressed his excitement over meeting Bollywood's Badshah and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, adding that he has admired the superstar for a long time.

    While addressing the media on Saturday, the KKR skipper said, "I haven't interacted with (Shah Rukh Khan). I am really looking forward to that moment because he has always been one of the motivating factors to me especially. Because whenever I get a break or (during) free time, I love to see his interviews, and I love to see the spark which he brings to the industry."

    "And also whenever he is there present at the stadium, the support that he offers to the team is simply outstanding to see it from outside. Yeah, I am really eager and just waiting, counting on the time…whenever I'll get that opportunity to meet him, I'll go a bit crazy, I feel," Iyer expressed.

    Kolkata Knight Riders will kick start their IPL 2022 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proud moment Wishes pour in for Suresh Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt snt

    'Proud moment': Wishes pour in for Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt

    Prospect of India vs Pakistan T20I clash excite fans with Asia Cup 2022 set to begin in Sri Lanka from Aug 27 snt

    Prospect of India vs Pakistan T20I clash excite fans with Asia Cup 2022 set to begin from Aug 27

    Womens WC 2022 How Team India can qualify for semis after loss to Australia snt

    Women's WC 2022: How Team India can qualify for semis after loss to Australia?

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH) snt

    WWE superstar Seth Rollins blesses KKR's Venkatesh Iyer ahead of IPL 2022 (WATCH)

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 report snt

    Blow for Lucknow Super Giants: Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 - Report

    Recent Stories

    hollywood Kanye Wests online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022 gets barred drb

    Kanye West’s online posts cost him performance at Grammy Awards 2022; gets barred

    WHO warns against false information over Omicron variant gcw

    WHO warns against false information over Omicron variant

    Ukraine Yaroslava Mahuchikh lauded for defying odds to win World Indoor high jump gold snt

    Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh lauded for defying odds to win World Indoor high jump gold

    I am delighted...: Isreal PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April - ADT

    'I am delighted...': Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April

    Proud moment Wishes pour in for Suresh Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt snt

    'Proud moment': Wishes pour in for Raina for bagging 'Sports Icon' award from Maldives Govt

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon