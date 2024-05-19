IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma slams IPL broadcaster Star Sports for recording private conversations
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has criticised IPL broadcaster Star Sports for breaching his privacy by recording and airing his private conversations during the 2024 season.
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has openly criticized IPL broadcaster Star Sports for breaching his privacy during the 2024 season. Rohit expressed his frustration, revealing that despite his requests, Star Sports has continued to share audio and footage of his private conversations with teammates and colleagues.
Rohit took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, saying: "The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket. Let better sense prevail."
Rohit's criticism follows the viral spread of a chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on social media. Additionally, a clip showed Rohit requesting a Star Sports cameraman to disable the audio while he was talking to former MI and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni. "Bhai audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera wat laga diya. (Brother, please turn off the audio. One audio has already made things difficult for me)," Rohit was heard saying in the clip.
This season has been challenging for Mumbai Indians, as they finished at the bottom of the 10-team points table. Rohit lost his captaincy at the start of the season, with Hardik Pandya taking over as the new skipper.
- Abhishek Nayar
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- Hardik Pandya
- IPL 2024
- IPL 2024 highlights
- IPL broadcaster
- IPL broadcasting issues
- IPL fan reactions
- IPL matchday
- IPL news
- IPL player privacy
- IPL playoffs news
- IPL points table
- IPL private conversations
- IPL season highlights
- IPL season updates
- IPL team news
- IPL team standings
- IPL updates
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians captain
- Mumbai Indians performance
- Mumbai Indians season
- Rohit Sharma
- Rohit Sharma comments
- Rohit Sharma criticism
- Rohit Sharma interview
- Rohit Sharma latest news
- Rohit Sharma quotes
- Rohit Sharma social media
- Rohit Sharma statement
- Rohit Sharma viral clips
- Rohit Sharma viral video
- Rohit Sharma vs Star Sports
- Star Sports controversy
- Star Sports criticism
- Star Sports recording
- Star Sports response
- X platform
- cricket controversies
- cricket fans
- cricket headlines
- cricket media ethics
- cricket news
- cricket news 2024
- cricket news updates
- cricket player privacy
- cricket player privacy breach
- cricket player statements
- cricket trust issues
- cricketer privacy
- cricketer rights
- exclusive content
- privacy breach
- social media
- social media engagement
- sports broadcasting ethics
- sports media criticism
- sports news India
- viral cricket videos
- Cricket
- IPL 2024 news