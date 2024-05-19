Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma slams IPL broadcaster Star Sports for recording private conversations

    Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has criticised IPL broadcaster Star Sports for breaching his privacy by recording and airing his private conversations during the 2024 season.

    First Published May 19, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has openly criticized IPL broadcaster Star Sports for breaching his privacy during the 2024 season. Rohit expressed his frustration, revealing that despite his requests, Star Sports has continued to share audio and footage of his private conversations with teammates and colleagues.

    Rohit took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, saying: "The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket. Let better sense prevail."

    Rohit's criticism follows the viral spread of a chat with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on social media. Additionally, a clip showed Rohit requesting a Star Sports cameraman to disable the audio while he was talking to former MI and India teammate Dhawal Kulkarni. "Bhai audio band karo haan. Ek audio ne mera wat laga diya. (Brother, please turn off the audio. One audio has already made things difficult for me)," Rohit was heard saying in the clip.

    This season has been challenging for Mumbai Indians, as they finished at the bottom of the 10-team points table. Rohit lost his captaincy at the start of the season, with Hardik Pandya taking over as the new skipper.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
