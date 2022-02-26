  • Facebook
    IND vs SL 2021-22: Gaikwad ruled out of T20Is with wrist injury; Mayank replaces him

    First Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    India and Sri Lanka are engaged in a T20I series. Ruturaj Gaikwad has suffered a wrist injury, ruling him out. Mayank Agarwal has replaced him.

    India is currently hosting Sri Lanka and is facing off in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. The hosts are ahead 1-0 after winning the opening T20I in Lucknow. However, India has suffered an injury setback, with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out due to an injured wrist, while he missed the first game for the same.

    "Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team. An MRI scan was later conducted, followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India favourite to seal the series against a hapless Sri Lanka

    The All-India Senior Selection Committee has replaced him with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal. He is yet to make his debut for India in the shortest format, having already been an established opener in Test cricket. He was also called up as a replacement during the just-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series against Windies, where some of the players were ruled out due to COVID.

    India's updated T20I squad against Lanka
    Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan and Mayank Agarwal.

