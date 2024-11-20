Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! 26-year-old teacher's neck slashed by man on school campus for rejecting marriage proposal

A 26-year-old teacher in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district was fatally attacked by a man after rejecting his marriage proposal. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

First Published Nov 20, 2024, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

A 26-year-old teacher was tragically killed on Wednesday morning at Mallipattanam Government School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. The attacker, identified as 30-year-old Madhan, reportedly assaulted her after she turned down his marriage proposal. The teacher, Ramani, sustained severe neck injuries in the attack. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries en route.

Tamil Nadu HORROR! Man hacks lawyer with machete in Hosur court promises over alleged affair (WATCH)

Police have apprehended Madhan and are currently questioning him. According to a senior officer, the attack was motivated by personal reasons, with Madhan's frustration over the rejected marriage proposal being the primary trigger for the crime.

Investigations have revealed that the families of Ramani and Madhan had recently met to discuss a possible marriage. However, Ramani rejected the proposal. Feeling dejected, Madhan reportedly went to the school and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamizhi strongly condemned the incident and directed that students be provided with immediate counseling.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Ramani, a teacher who worked in Mallipattanam Government School, Thanjavur District. Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the assailant. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and teachers," he said in an online post.

