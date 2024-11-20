Rs 100, Rs 500 notes in air! UP family showers Rs 20 lakh cash at wedding procession; video goes viral (WATCH)

A viral video shows wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh showering Rs 20 lakh in cash during a procession. The extravagant display has sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticizing the wasteful spending and others joking about the family's wealth.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

A video of a family showering Rs 100 to 500 notes in the air at a wedding procession is making rounds on the internet. Reportedly, guests spent Rs 20 lakh in thin air. In the clip, guests are seen standing at the top of houses and even JCB and showering bundles of notes into the air.  It is said that the guests are members of the groom's family. The footage shows a wedding parade from Siddhartnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

While some guests got JCB to toss the money into the air, others climbed the terraces of the surrounding homes during the wedding procession. The visitors can be seen in the video tossing notes worth Rs 100, Rs 200, and even Rs 500 like confetti into the air. The notes soaring through the air are being looted by villagers. According to reports, the widely shared video is from the wedding of Afjal and Armaan.

The video has gone viral and is receiving conflicting responses online. Some people joke that they must be friends with Elon Musk, while others advise them to utilize their extra cash for charitable causes. One user wrote, "Why do people do such stupid things when they can do some good deeds if they have excess money!" A another person wrote on X that he may be Elon Musk's pal.

However, with an estimated 48 lakh marriages planned for November and December alone, the Indian wedding season of 2024 is only getting started. It is anticipated that these events will produce economic activity of between Rs 5.9 trillion and Rs 5.9 lakh crore, with over 4.5 lakh of those events occurring in Delhi alone.

