    IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I: India favourite to seal the series against a hapless Sri Lanka

    India and Sri Lanka meet again in the second T20I in Dharamsala on Saturday. India possesses a 1-0 lead and looks to seal the series. Here is the match preview.

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Dharamshala, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    After one-sided domination in the opening game, India and Sri Lanka face off again in the second Twenty20 International (T20I). It will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. India has a 1-0 lead and will be eager to seal the series, while Lanka will look to stay alive as we present the match preview.

    Current form
    India recently scripted a 3-0 win over Windies at home. On the other hand, Lanka is coming off a 1-4 loss in Australia. Also, having lost the opening T20I, the pressure should be on Lanka, as India is the favourite to see this through.

    Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out
    As for the Indians, it has a deadly bowling attack. However, India can rip apart Lanka across departments thanks to star powers in the batting. Among the players to impact are Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 1st T20I: Kishan's 89 hands India 62-run win, social media delighted

    On the other hand, Lanka, too, has a lethal bowling attack. However, the Indians made a mockery of it in the last game, while its batting, too, seems to be somewhat decent. Kusal Mendis, skipper Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chammeera and Lahiru Kumar are the ones who can make an impact.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    India has a concern with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has injured his wrist. However, Lanka has three, with Hasaranga being COVID positive, while Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis are injured. The two teams have met in 23 T20Is, with India having a lead of 15-7. In India, the hosts are leading 9-2 in 12 matches. It would be their maiden clash in Dharamsala.

    Weather and pitch report
    The weather in Dharamshala has a rain forecast for Saturday, with a temperature of around 4-8 degrees, making it a freezing atmosphere. The pitch favours the batter, and runs can come in aplenty. However, keeping the extreme dew factor in mind, chasing would be ideal here.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
    SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Rohit, Iyer (vc), Asalanka - Rohit will give an explosive start, with Iyer firing at number three, while Asalanka will consolidate in the middle. Iyer's reliability makes him the deputy.
    Wicketkeeper: Kishan (c) - A no-brainer here for his lethal bounce back to form in the last game, making him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Jadeja, Shanaka, Venkatesh - Jadeja will contribute to every department. While Shanaka will come in handy with his pace, Venkatesh will rule with the bat.
    Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Chameera, Kumara - Chahal is the only lad who will be effective with his spins, while the remaining trio has fared great with their pace and will be no different here.

    Match details
    Date and day:     February 26, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala
    Time: 7 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
