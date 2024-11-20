Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva Breakup: Actress once revealed REAL reason; check details

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's planned marriage ended due to personal reasons. Learn what led to their separation.

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

Nayanthara, now happily married to Vignesh Shivan, found love again after heartbreak. The couple met during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and have been together since. They have twin sons, Ulagam and Uyir.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. 

Nayanthara previously dated filmmaker Prabhu Deva. In an interview, she candidly discussed their breakup.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva dated for over three years. The actress admitted she hadn't fully moved on from the relationship.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva's planned 2009 marriage was cancelled due to personal reasons. Nayanthara reflected on the breakup, saying they were perhaps not meant to be. 

Prabhu Deva's then-wife, Latha, took legal action, alleging he wasn't supporting their family due to his affair with Nayanthara. Learn about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's family plans.

Prabhu Deva and Latha divorced in 2010. Despite expectations, his relationship with Nayanthara ended shortly after. Learn about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's family plans.

