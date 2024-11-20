Did you know, Shah Rukh Khan attended Shalini Passi's marriage? Read on their Delhi connection

Shalini Passi gained popularity after her appearance in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. Known for her artistic pursuits and strong connections, Shalini shares a unique bond with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, stemming from her husband Sanjay Passi's friendship with Shah Rukh Khan

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan attended Shalini Passi's wedding in Delhi? Shalini revealed about this interesting anecdote with a leading magazine outlet. Shalini expressed admiration for SRK, calling him a phenomenon who inspires people of all ages. She also highlighted her appreciation for Shah Rukh's love for reading, saying, “He ends up reading many books in one go, whereas I never read any.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan are friends with Shalini Passi and her family. Shalini's husband Sanjay was Shah Rukh Khan's college mate at Hansraj college. Shalini also revealed that Sanjay and Shah Rukh were childhood friends and neighbours when the actor was in Delhi. This connection extended to their children as well, with Shalini’s son and Aryan Khan studying at the same university. She admires SRK’s intelligence, kind-hearted nature, and parenting style, calling him an exemplary human being

When Shalini made a cameo appearance in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Gauri Khan was a pillar of support. Gauri watched the show’s initial episodes and personally called Shalini to praise her performance. Shalini was deeply moved by Gauri’s kind words and respect for her grounded nature. She has often admired Gauri for maintaining her humility despite being a prominent figure in the film industry

Shalini Passi is a dancer, singer, gymnast, socialite, and art collector. She owns My Art Shalini Passi and the Shalini Passi Art Foundation. Her opulent 20,000 sq. ft. Delhi residence, featuring 14 bedrooms, reflects her grand lifestyle. Despite her socialite status, Shalini values her personal connections, particularly with the Khan family, and frequently lauds their warmth and humility

