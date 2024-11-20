India-Pakistan Champions Trophy deadlock: Akhtar says decision lies with BJP, eager to see Virat play (WATCH)

The ongoing dispute over the venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy remains unresolved, with Pakistan insisting on hosting the entire tournament on home soil, while India has proposed a ‘hybrid model’ that would see their matches and the final take place in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently canceled an event meant to announce the tournament’s schedule, citing uncertainty over the venue issue. Both cricketing giants have remained firm in their positions, with no indication that either side is willing to compromise.

Pakistan’s stance is clear: the country aims to host the entire tournament, viewing it as an opportunity to showcase its cricketing prowess and boost its image as a host for international events. On the other hand, India has raised concerns over security, citing safety as a primary reason for their refusal to travel to Pakistan. The Board of Cricket Control in India's (BCCI) position has led to suggestions of hosting India's matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final potentially being held in Dubai.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar spoke out on the matter, urging patience and optimism for a resolution, while acknowledging the significant role of India’s sponsorship in the ICC’s financial structure. Akhtar also emphasized that it was up to the governments, not the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to make a final decision.

"It's really up to the governments. It's nothing to do with the BCCI. It is up to the BJP government. They will decide," Akhtar said in an interview.

"There will be back channel talks. Even in days of war there is back channel talks. We should not lose hope. We have to look forward to a solution. We know a fact that 95-96 per cent of sponsorship for ICC comes from India," the former Pakistan pacer added.

"If Pakistan fails to convince India to come to Pakistan, then two things will happen: Pakistan will lose about 100 million dollars of the sponsorship that will go to ICC and the host country will earn. Second, it would be better if India comes and plays in Pakistan. But it's really, really up to the government. It has nothing to do with BCCI," Akhtar added.

Akhtar also highlighted the significance of the tournament for both teams, mentioning that India’s star cricketer, Virat Kohli, would be playing in Pakistan for the first time.

"Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan wants to see Virat play in Pakistan. Imagine him scoring a century in Pakistan. It will be a full circle for him. Pakistan has got a tag that it cannot host big tournaments like World Cup. If this (Champions Trophy) happens it will be a stepping stone for bigger events. I don’t think this will happen. Keeping the fingers crossed. Wait till the last moment. I think currently, as of now, India is coming to Pakistan," he concluded.

Media reports suggest that the ICC is engaged in 'back-channel' talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), attempting to convince them to adopt a ‘hybrid model’ for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Sources indicate that these discussions aim to help the PCB understand why the hybrid model is the most viable solution and emphasize the necessity of India’s participation in the tournament. Additionally, top ICC officials are reportedly working to persuade Pakistan to refrain from making public statements against India.

Speaking at a press interaction at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, PCB Chairman Naqvi stated that the board is still awaiting a response from the ICC regarding the venue issue. He also emphasized the importance of keeping sports separate from politics, urging that the two should not be mixed in the ongoing discussions.

”We have sent them (ICC) the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate and no country should mix the two. Even now I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy,” Naqvi said on Monday.

