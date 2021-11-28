IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha among the record-breaking headliners

India has put itself on top against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test. On Day 4, the Indians set a target of 285 for the Kiwis, while Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha are among the record breakers.

India dominated Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha played central roles with the bat, helping the side hand the Kiwis a target of 285 to get the job done by Day 5, with nine wickets in hand. Meanwhile, we present the records scripted on Day 4.

Cheteshwar Pujara scripts an unwanted

Pujara was dismissed for 22 in the second innings. It was his 39th consecutive Test innings without a ton, making him the joint-most number three Indian in Tests for doing so, along with Ajit Wadekar.

Tim Southee matches Anil Kumble

- Southee has claimed 50 Test wickets against India. While he is already the second most successful Kiwi bowler against the side in the format after Richard Hadlee (65), he has matched legendary Indian spinner, Anil Kumble, to take 50 wickets between the two teams. Overall, he is the joint fifth most between the two.

- He has also become the second Kiwi bowler after Daniel Vettori o claim 50 wickets across formats against India in India.

Kyle Jamieson joins an elite list

Jamieson has claimed 22 wickets against India in the format in his first four Tests, making him the most successful Kiwi bowler within the stipulated Tests. He goes past Daryl Tuffey (21).

Iyer joins a classic list

Iyer scored 65 in the second innings, having scored 105 in the first innings. As a result:

- He has become only the third Indian after Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar to score 50-plus in both innings of his debut Test.

- He is the third Indian after Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177) to score the most runs in the debut Test (170).

- He is also the first Indian to score a ton and a half-century in his debut Test.

Will Somerville joins an ill-fated list

Spinner Somerville has become the overseas spinner during a Test in India to bowl the most overs (40) without wicket-taking success after Shane Warne (42).

Ravichandran Ashwin matches Harbhajan Singh

- Ashwin dismissed Will Young on Day 4, as he matches veteran Indian off-spinner with 417 Test scalps. He is now the joint third most wicket-taker for the side after Kapil Dev (434) and Kumble (619).

- He (seventh wicket), along with the sixth and eighth wicket, were involved in 50-plus stands, making it only the second time in India's Test history after 2007.

Lowest declaration

India declared in the second innings, with a lead of 283. It happens to be the lowest declaration by India in the second innings with more than a day to go, while the previous lowest happened to be 316 against England in 1964.

Saha is the oldest

Saha slammed a half-century in the second innings of the Test on Day 4. Consequently, he is the oldest Indian wicketkeeper to do so, at 37 years and 35 days, going past Farokh Engineer (36 years, 307 days).